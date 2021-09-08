September 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Lions vs. 49ers: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions' first 2021 regular season game.
Author:

It's the first week of the NFL regular season, and the action kicks off with a primetime Thursday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

For the Detroit Lions, their season kicks off this weekend with a NFC battle against the San Francisco 49ers. 

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week what jumped out on film when he reviewed the tape of his team's first opponent of the season. 

"What jumps out is the one who’s not there and that’s (Nick) Bosa, which we know is going to be back. I think (49ers Defensive Coordinator) DeMeco Ryans is putting his own kind of spin or flavor on this defense," Campbell said. 

Campbell added, 'It’s an attacking style defense and they’ve got certainly some pieces up front. They’ve got a damn good middle linebacker and a pretty good secondary. That’s just on the defensive front. Obviously, offensively, I think that there are very few that do a better job than (Head Coach Kyle) Shanahan offensively. He’s got weapons, starts with (George) Kittle. The things they’re able to do, mix up the run game, play pass, and a lot of eye candy to try to get your defense on its’ heels, this is a huge test for us. This is a good team and it’s a well-coached team.” 

Here are several methods for supporters to follow all of the action.

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers

Recommended Lions Articles

murray

Pros and Cons of Lions Adding RB Latavius Murray

Should the Lions add veteran running back Latavius Murray to the roster?

stbrown5

Lions' Week 1 Offensive Snap Count Predictions

Read more on which members of the Lions' roster will see the most game action this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

corral5

Is Detroit Lions' Next Quarterback Playing at Ole Miss?

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has emerged as an early Heisman Trophy candidate.

Date: Sunday, September 12, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Location: Ford Field
TV: WJBK-TV, FOX 2
TV announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Online streaming: fuboTV

Betting Odds

  • Point spread: 49ers -7.5 (-105), Lions +7.5 (-115)
  • Point total: 45.5 (-110)
  • Moneyline: 49ers -365, Lions +280
  • Opening line: 49ers -7

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

lions5
News

How to Watch Lions vs. 49ers: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

murray
News

Pros and Cons of Lions Adding RB Latavius Murray

stbrown5
News

Lions' Week 1 Offensive Snap Count Predictions

corral5
News

Is Detroit Lions' Next Quarterback Playing at Ole Miss?

hockenson5
News

Detroit Lions' Week 1 Projected Depth Chart

goff5
News

Detroit Lions 2021 NFL Season Preview

brockers5
News

Dan Campbell: D'Andre Swift, Michael Brockers 'Ready To Go'

swift5
News

How the Detroit Lions Defeat San Francisco 49ers