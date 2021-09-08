How to Watch Lions vs. 49ers: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
It's the first week of the NFL regular season, and the action kicks off with a primetime Thursday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
For the Detroit Lions, their season kicks off this weekend with a NFC battle against the San Francisco 49ers.
Head coach Dan Campbell was asked earlier this week what jumped out on film when he reviewed the tape of his team's first opponent of the season.
"What jumps out is the one who’s not there and that’s (Nick) Bosa, which we know is going to be back. I think (49ers Defensive Coordinator) DeMeco Ryans is putting his own kind of spin or flavor on this defense," Campbell said.
Campbell added, 'It’s an attacking style defense and they’ve got certainly some pieces up front. They’ve got a damn good middle linebacker and a pretty good secondary. That’s just on the defensive front. Obviously, offensively, I think that there are very few that do a better job than (Head Coach Kyle) Shanahan offensively. He’s got weapons, starts with (George) Kittle. The things they’re able to do, mix up the run game, play pass, and a lot of eye candy to try to get your defense on its’ heels, this is a huge test for us. This is a good team and it’s a well-coached team.”
Here are several methods for supporters to follow all of the action.
Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers
Date: Sunday, September 12, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Location: Ford Field
TV: WJBK-TV, FOX 2
TV announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Online streaming: fuboTV
Betting Odds
- Point spread: 49ers -7.5 (-105), Lions +7.5 (-115)
- Point total: 45.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: 49ers -365, Lions +280
- Opening line: 49ers -7
