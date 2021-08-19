How to Watch Lions vs. Steelers: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
The Detroit Lions will head on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, August 21.
Head coach Dan Campbell explained this week that the coaching staff will game plan more against the Steelers than they did against the Bills in the preseason opener.
“We will. We’ll game plan more than we did versus Buffalo," he said. "It won’t be a full-out game plan, but they’ll have enough in their toolbox to go work. Then certainly when we get ready for the Colts next week, there will be a little bit more than there was this week.”
Campbell added, "It’s beginning to evolve into an in-season schedule somewhat, but we’ll still have kind of the later nights behind it. We’ll go more on this mode of where we meet in the morning and practice in the afternoon so they begin to go that way. As far as the nature of where we’re at, we’re still in camp and we’re still going to get our work in.”
Recommended Lions Articles
4 Lions Players Who Have Raised Their Stock during Training Camp
These four players have stood out during Detroit Lions training camp.
Are the Detroit Lions in Trouble at Cornerback?
Do the Detroit Lions have enough talent in the secondary to limit opposing offenses?
Lions Sign OLB Rashod Berry
The Detroit Lions now sit at 85 players on their active roster.
Here are several methods for supporters to follow all of the action.
Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Date: Saturday, August 21, 2021
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Heinz Field
TV: FOX 2, NFL Network
TV announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Herman Moore, Dannie Rogers
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Online streaming: NFL Game Pass
Important dates
- August 24 -- NFL teams are required to cut down their rosters to 80 players. This will occur three days after the Lions' second preseason game.
- August 31 -- NFL teams are required to cut down their rosters to 53 players. This will occur four days after the Lions' third preseason game.