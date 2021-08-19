How to Watch Lions vs. Steelers: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions second preseason game.

The Detroit Lions will head on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, August 21.

Head coach Dan Campbell explained this week that the coaching staff will game plan more against the Steelers than they did against the Bills in the preseason opener.

“We will. We’ll game plan more than we did versus Buffalo," he said. "It won’t be a full-out game plan, but they’ll have enough in their toolbox to go work. Then certainly when we get ready for the Colts next week, there will be a little bit more than there was this week.”

Campbell added, "It’s beginning to evolve into an in-season schedule somewhat, but we’ll still have kind of the later nights behind it. We’ll go more on this mode of where we meet in the morning and practice in the afternoon so they begin to go that way. As far as the nature of where we’re at, we’re still in camp and we’re still going to get our work in.”

Here are several methods for supporters to follow all of the action.

Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Saturday, August 21, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Heinz Field

TV: FOX 2, NFL Network

TV announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Herman Moore, Dannie Rogers

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Online streaming: NFL Game Pass

Important dates