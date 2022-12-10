How to Watch Lions vs. Vikings: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

The Detroit Lions remain steadfast in their belief that preparing the same each and every week ends up producing the best outcomes.

Prior to practice Friday, Dan Campbell was asked if he believed momentum carried over week to week, as the team put together one of their most dominant performances of the season against the Jaguars.

"I believe your confidence certainly grows and helps you, but as far as the week, it doesn’t matter," said Campbell. "You have to treat every opponent -- it doesn’t matter. I mean we were a team who hadn’t won a game, and we won three at the end of the year last year against some pretty good teams, so you’ve got to be prepared every game. It doesn’t matter what their record is, how good they are, or what the perception is. You have to practice a certain way, you have to prepare a certain way, you have to have the right gameplan, you have to make the right moves in critical moments, can’t turn the ball over, got to get takeaways. It’s all the same recipe.”

If Detroit falls short at Ford Field this week, Minnesota will win the NFC North and clinch a spot in the 2022 playoffs.

Their last meeting at Ford Field, Detroit secured a last second victory, defeating the Vikings 29-27.

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: Ford Field

TV: Fox

TV announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day free trial