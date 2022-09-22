Lions DL Coach: Hutchinson Left Two or Three Sacks Out There

Detroit Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash believes Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, could have had an even better performance than he did Week 2.

Against the Washington Commanders, Hutchinson recorded three sacks, but could have recorded even more, if he had played up to the high expectations of the coaching staff.

"When he was in position to make the plays he did, for the most part," Wash told reporters Wednesday. "I still think he left about two or three sacks out there, and that’s kind of a big thing we’re talking to him is you’ve got to make the plays that you are capable of making and it would have really been an impressive game if he’d have done that."

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz explained postgame that the Lions' defense brought pressure on first and second-down at a higher clip than he was expecting.

“I know they brought probably a little more pressure on first and second-down than maybe we were thinking. But again, they kind of had a different -- kind of plan of attack every single week," Wentz said. "So, I think -- I thought we adjusted to it okay. Again, it was just one little thing here and there. And next thing you know it’s halftime and bad feeling."

Wash expressed that Hutchinson's first game performance was likely the result of playing his first NFL game in front of the fans at Ford Field.

"A lot of it in this game that we played, he had opportunities in the first game to make some plays and we were a little out of control. I think before that first drive, he was out of character," Wash said. "We had a couple things that he didn’t do exactly like he should and I think that’s just the first-game jitters, playing at home."