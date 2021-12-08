Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Hutchinson Reveals Being Patriots Fan: It Was Hard Being a Lions Fan

    Aidan Hutchinson reveals which NFL team he was a fan of growing up in Plymouth, Michigan.
    Aidan Hutchinson is currently in Houston, Texas for the announcement of the Lombardi Award. 

    On Wednesday evening, the award will be given to the nation's top lineman. 

    Appearing on ESPN 97.5 FM, the talented defensive lineman explained that he would love playing for either the Texans or the Lions, who currently sit with the top pick in the 2022 NFL draft. 

    “When I got off the airplane, it felt right,” Hutchinson said on "The Wheelhouse", via Pro Football Talk. “I can’t lie to you: Just the air, the atmosphere, the vibes, Houston is a good place to be. If they draft me, I’d love to play for the Texans.”

    Like many youth, Hutchinson became a fan of the New England Patriots during their run with head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. 

    Being that Hutchinson grew up in Plymouth, Michigan, admiring Brady was more rewarding than following the hometown Lions. 

    “It was hard being a Lions fan. The Lions have been struggling for a while," Hutchinson said. “I actually grew up a Patriots fan with Tom Brady and stuff like that. So, I never really loved the Lions too much. But, hey, if they pick me, they’re getting it all.”

    Hutchinson has recorded 13.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 55 tackles and two forced fumbles through 13 games for the playoff bound Wolverines. 

    Hutchinson Reveals Being Patriots Fan: It Was Hard Being a Lions Fan

