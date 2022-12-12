Aidan Hutchinson Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 14

The Detroit Lions do have the benefit of having a player on their roster who has played in big games in his career.

Jared Goff, who many believe is playing the best football of his career, can draw upon past experiences in order to lead a young roster in the midst of a playoff push.

“Yeah, we’ve got a lot of guys like that though, but yes, I think sure. If it comes down to the wire and we need one or two at the end, absolutely, but we’ve got a lot of guys who have experience there, and know what they’re doing," said Goff, after the Lions victory against the Vikings at Ford Field. "And I don’t think there’s anything I can say or do that’s going to make guys realize how big the moment is. I think it’s each game counts the same, and how do we come back on Wednesday this week and reload and get ready for the Jets, and try to beat them and do it again for three more weeks after that. But yeah, do my best as a leader and a quarterback, and that’s about it.”

More: Detroit Lions Can Win Out

Against the Vikings, Goff was among the top PFF-graded offensive players, after going 27-of-29 for 330 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Aidan Hutchinson was the overall top graded Lion, as he earned a PFF grade of 91.5 in Week 14.

Here are Pro Football Focus’ best and worst Lions player grades, based on Sunday's game.

Top PFF-graded offensive players

QB Jared Goff -- 83.8

WR DJ Chark -- 76.7

RB Justin Jackson -- 74.4

LT Taylor Decker -- 74.4

RT Penei Sewell -- 72.5

Worst PFF-graded offensive players

TE James Mitchell -- 56.6

G Logan Stenberg -- 56.6

RB D'Andre Swift -- 54.9

RB Jamaal Williams -- 51.0

TE Brock Wright -- 41.8

Top PFF-graded defensive players

DE Aidan Hutchinson -- 91.5

LB Alex Anzalone -- 83.4

LB Anthony Pittman -- 81.5

SS C.J. Moore -- 80.2

CB Jerry Jacobs -- 71.4

Worst PFF-graded defensive players