Inside Allen Park: D'Andre Swift, Jeff Okudah Present at Voluntary Workouts

The Detroit Lions coaching staff is relishing the opportunity to work with young players.

On Monday during voluntary workouts, both linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard and Aubrey Pleasant referenced the molding of clay when discussing working with the young roster.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed last week what he is most satisfied with as organized team activities wrap up and what the team needs to further improve upon.

"I feel like our fundamentals are a little bit better than they were this time of year, of course, a lot of that is natural because we’re teaching them from the ground up how we want things done and the way we teach things, and so I feel good about that." Campbell said.

We still have a lot of development and growth to take place overall as a team. We need a lot more situational work and we have no idea what we’re going to be until we put the pads on," Campbell explained further. "Man, that’s just the bottom line, there’s going to be guys that look really good right now and all you guys know that we’re going to go out there in pads when we’re able to do it in training camp and they’re going to disappear. Then vice versa, some guys don’t look very good right now, they look like old pick up trucks and then all of sudden you put pads on them, and they come to life so and that’s the nature of it. But, I think that from that regard, we’ve got a ways to go. We still -- we’ve got a ton of situational work that we’ve got to get much better at if we want to win games this year, a lot more than we did last year.”

Even thought voluntary workouts are reserved for rookies and inexperienced players, both running back D'Andre Swift and Jeff Okudah have decided to remain and participate.

Rookie Josh Paschal was not spotted at the portion of practice that was open to the media.

Attendance

Here is the list of the players spotted at practice on Monday.

Jeff Okudah

David Blough

Kalif Raymond

Tim Boyle

Brady Breeze

Corey Sutton

Trinity Benson

Jameson Williams -- Limited

Saivon Smith

Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Limited

Bobby Price

Jermar Jefferson

Kerby Joseph

D'Andre Swift

Godwin Igwebuike

Cedric Boswell

Chase Lucas

Jerry Jacobs -- Limited

Nolan Givan

Malcolm Rodriquez

Craig Reynolds

Natrez Patrick -- Limited

Derrick Barnes

Anthony Pittman

Penei Sewell

James Houston

Demetrius Taylor

Obinna Eze

Matt Nelson

Logan Stenberg

Kevin Jarvis

Zein Obeid

Tommy Kraemer

John Cominsky

Jashon Cornell

Josh Johnson

James Mitchell -- Limited

Kalil Pimpleton

Shane Zylstra

Tom Kennedy

Quintez Cephus

Aidan Hutchinson

Malcolm Rodriquez and Derrick Barnes continue to develop

Rodriguez is not difficult to spot on the field, as he is oftentimes near the football.

The coaching staff continues to rave about his development and readiness to step out on the field his rookie season.

Barnes should be the benefactor of the scheme change, as he appeared out of sorts for much of his rookie season.

With an emphasis on tackling and running downhill, Barnes should battle for more reps on the second-team defense all throughout training camp.

Shane Zylstra emerges in tight end battle

Zylstra is a player who certainly took advantage of increased reps since rookie James Mitchell was out during minicamp.

On Monday, Zylstra was on the receiving end of several targets and successfully hauled in a touchdown reception from Tim Boyle.

Demetrius Taylor is often around the football

With Penisini abruptly retiring, Taylor has an opportunity to make the roster as undrafted free agent.

He was on the receiving end of a tipped pass and secured an interception off of David Blough.

End of practice competition

David Blough took on Tim Boyle in a battle of accuracy, as both launched numerous passes at a moving cart approximately 30 yards away.

Blough was victorious, as he demonstrated much more accuracy in the competition.

Cornerback Bobby Price was defeated in the same competition by wide receiver Tom Kennedy, who took a more measured approach by focusing on accuracy over the speed of his tosses.

Kennedy punted the football away in celebration after winning.

