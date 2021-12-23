Is Daxton Hill Lions' No. 1 CB of the Future?

Read more on whether Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill has what it takes to be the Detroit Lions' future No. 1 cornerback.

The college players in the Lions' backyard are always interesting to look at, and one of those players this upcoming draft season is Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill.

The jury is still out on Hill, as there is not yet a consensus on where he might land in the 2022 NFL Draft. It's the case because Hill lined up at corner, covering the slot receiver, and he saw limited action at safety.

However, that did not stop Pro Football Focus from projecting him to go as high as No. 28 overall, as a safety, to the Baltimore Ravens.

PFF does not just like Hill, either. It flat-out loves him.

As PFF writes, "Hill may be the only player who can challenge (Derek) Stingley's status as the top athlete in the class. At the opening event in high school, Hill posted a 4.3-second 40-yard-dash, 4.13 second pro agility and 43.6-inch vertical. Hill put those traits into action while primarily covering in the slot in his 2021 true junior campaign, earning a 78.5 coverage grade overall this season. Specifically in the slot, Hill has seven forced incompletions and nine passing stops, ranking second and seventh in the FBS. He is versatile and a high-ceiling player in the 2022 class."

I stay away from projecting guys to a different position than where they played a majority of their reps at. I especially stay away from doing that in the higher rounds. That is what the mid-later rounds are for.

One thing for certain is that if Detroit has any hope of contending in 2022, it will need to get better in the secondary.

In today's pass-happy NFL that has seen 31-of-32 teams pass the football more than 50 percent of the time (ranging from 52.15% - 66.88%), having a great secondary is imperative.

Detroit needs more players that can be disruptive in passing situations, either by being able to defend the pass or by getting to the quarterback.

Tommy Gilligan, USA TODAY Sports

No. 30 Daxton Hill - 6'0, 192 pounds

40-yard dash time: 4.3

Games reviewed in 2021: Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Iowa

Grade: Third round (Developmental player with high-level, raw ability)

Scouting Report

Lean-built, speed corner with some rigidity, who must be in a zone coverage scheme where he can keep things in front of him. Excellent vertical, straight-line speed, and can break back downhill fast. Struggles in tight man, and tends to play the receiver rather than the ball. Plus, got beaten consistently in tight coverage situations. Looks lost in tight man, and lacks instincts in that scheme.

There is nothing I liked about him when he was locked up tight with receivers. He will get killed in a man scheme. The receivers always had the upper hand. Not nearly aggressive enough against the run or effective enough against the pass to be considered as a nickel in the NFL. Does not attack the run game aggressively enough. Tends to just run in by the pile.

Excels at undercutting routes in coverage, when he has time to read the QB. Elite blitz ability for a defensive back. Can get to the QB. He has to be in the right system to have a chance.

Under no circumstances should Hill be considered a first-or-second-round pick, because he lacks the pure cover skills (even at the college level) and he lacks the reps at safety. The receivers caught just about everything thrown against him in the four games I viewed. He did not break up one of the attempts.

There is a reason Michigan put him in the slot, and did not start him on the outside, even with his elite speed. The slight lack of hip flexibility does not help, either, as far as defending against receivers when they quickly break off their routes.

Hill’s greatest immediate impact would be felt by putting him in position to blitz during third-down passing situations, where he could showcase his speed and shoot into the pocket from the edges.

Blitzing is what Hill does best.