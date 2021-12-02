Is Alabama's Jameson Williams Lions' No. 1 Wide Receiver of Future?

Read more on whether Alabama's Jameson Williams is good enough to be the Lions' No. 1 wideout of the future.

The Detroit Lions rank near the bottom of the league offensively, and is no doubt needing firepower.

Does Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams fit?

Not only does he fit - - Williams is the perfect fit.

Williams should also be there when the Lions are on the clock again with their second pick in the first round (via the Rams).

The writing was on the wall that this season would be a complete failure when Detroit let WR Kenny Golladay walk and management did next-to-nothing to address the glaring need.

Picking WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of this past year's draft and trying to make him Detroit's No. 1 receiver has only equaled mediocre fourth-round results. It has been like watching a fish out of water.

If Detroit is ever going to contend, it must bring in explosive offensive playmakers who have the skillset and the talent to stretch the field. All of these additional fringe receivers the Lions have brought in, have at best, produced only fringe-receiver results.

This has left Detroit with its top two receivers being a tight end and a running back, and it has also left Detroit as the only winless team in the league.

The same 'ole Lions look and feel to the team was a guarantee from the beginning of the season and things will remain that way unless Detroit gets serious about bringing in a legit home-run hitter. Williams is just that.

This former Ohio State player transferred this season to Alabama, and he has absolutely exploded on to the scene. Williams teased Ohio State, showing glimpses of big-play capability, but nothing like this.

In 2021, Williams has posted 61 catches (95 targets) for 1,261 yards and 13 touchdowns to date. That is a whopping 20.7 yards-per-catch average, while playing against the highest levels of college competition.

In football, it is all about fit, and Williams has found a home in Alabama.

His numbers and his game film scream "BIG PLAY THREAT," and that is the very thing Detroit is desperately missing.

© Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

#1 WR Jameson Williams - 6-foot-2, 189 pounds

40-yard dash time: 4.39

Games reviewed in 2021: Texas A&M, Miami, Southern Mississippi, LSU and Arkansas

Grade: Mid-late first round

NFL comparable: Mark Duper, Percy Harvin

Scouting Report

Fluid and natural receiver with great hands, change of direction and pure playing speed. Home-run hitter. Explosive first step and explosive out of breaks. Sharp and crisp. Has burst and acceleration coming out of breakpoints. Can catch the short-receiver bubble screens, and has a decent, not good or great ability to pick up additional yardage. Decent fight for yardage. Showed stiff arm. Good and confident hands. He can pluck the ball out of the air.

His domain is in the intermediate and deep route levels. Not at all afraid to go across the middle. Not afraid of heavy or tight coverage. Can make those plays. Good body control. Good concentration. Big-play specialist. Shines in big-play situations. This is him.

Best route is the deep-post pattern, where he can stick his foot into the ground at the break point and go. Has the speed to get behind defenses. Looked dangerous on a stop-and-go. Okay run blocker -- works at it some. Willing to stick his nose in there.

Has real ability as a kick returner. Returned two kick returns for touchdowns vs. Southern Mississippi. Showed good speed, balance, instincts and vision. Also, showed value making a tackle on a punt return. Willing to play on special teams.

He is a guy who relies on a high level of natural God-given ability, and that is what and who he is. He also is not one to work back to the quarterback when he is in trouble. He just runs his routes. He will be a productive No. 1 in the NFL, but he must be used properly and used to his strength, which is making big plays and being put in position frequently to do just that.

The NFL has evolved into an offensive game, and unless Detroit can get extraordinary pass rushers or pure lockdown corners in the first round, it is going to need to get explosive offensive playmakers.

Send in the card for Williams.