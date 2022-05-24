Chris Simms Ranks Jared Goff Below Tua Tagovailoa in QB Rankings
The Detroit Lions are entering the 2022 season with increased expectations.
In his latest weekly column, NFL writer Peter King called the Lions one of the "most interesting" teams heading into the upcoming season.
“I’m higher on them than most,” King wrote. “Consider how hard they played in a disastrous rookie year of coach Dan Campbell, and how, despite winning only three games, they were 11-6 against the spread, indicative of a team outperforming expectations."
In order for the Lions to go from a team that wins only three games to being above .500, the play of quarterback Jared Goff must be drastically improved from last season, his debut campaign in Motown.
“There’s a lot of reasons for us to be very optimistic,” Goff told King earlier this month, “And I can tell you the guys in the locker room are feeling good about our chances.”
On the latest episode of "Chris Simmons Unbuttoned", the former NFL quarterback only ranked Goff as No. 30 on his list of the top 40 quarterbacks currently in the league.
Simms even rated the veteran signal-caller behind Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins.
“It’s not an easy exercise. There’s a lot of good quarterbacks in the NFL,” Simms explained.
The four categories that weighed heavily in the ranking were: Physical talent, throwing and running, leadership and pocket presence.
