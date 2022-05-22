AllLions: Is WR Quintez Cephus on Roster Bubble?
The Detroit Lions all of a sudden have a log jam at the wide receiver position.
It will be interesting to observe how many wideouts Detroit's coaching staff decides will make the opening week roster.
Early roster projections from several analysts have the Lions keeping at list six wide receivers on the roster, including Cephus, Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, and Kalif Raymond.
Cephus, along with Tom Kennedy, Trinity Benson and undrafted free agent Kalil Pimpleton will all likely be battling to earn a spot on the roster and for playing time.
As Jeff Risdon of USA Today's LionsWire explored, "Reserves need to make an impact on special teams. That’s not something Cephus has shown he can do in the NFL. Meanwhile, he’s competing for a roster spot with Kalif Raymond, Tom Kennedy, Trinity Benson and even undrafted rookie Kalil Pimpleton. All of those players offer more on special teams than Cephus, who also happens to be the slowest afoot of that group on a team that has made getting faster a major priority."
Here is a look at the other Lions news this weekend.
- Ahead of organized team activities, Dave Birkett of the Free Press answered reader questions in his latest mailbag.
- Chris Burke of The Athletic reviewed in his latest mailbag which college quarterbacks to watch who are likely to be drafted in 2023.
- Tim Twentyman of detroitlions.com recapped Josh Paschal's rookie minicamp media session.
- The Morning Woodward Show explored the reasons Aidan Hutchinson is a lock to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
