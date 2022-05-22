AllLions: Is WR Quintez Cephus on Roster Bubble?

Is wide receiver Quintez Cephus going to have to battle to earn a roster spot this season?

The Detroit Lions all of a sudden have a log jam at the wide receiver position.

It will be interesting to observe how many wideouts Detroit's coaching staff decides will make the opening week roster.

Early roster projections from several analysts have the Lions keeping at list six wide receivers on the roster, including Cephus, Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, and Kalif Raymond.

Cephus, along with Tom Kennedy, Trinity Benson and undrafted free agent Kalil Pimpleton will all likely be battling to earn a spot on the roster and for playing time.

As Jeff Risdon of USA Today's LionsWire explored, "Reserves need to make an impact on special teams. That’s not something Cephus has shown he can do in the NFL. Meanwhile, he’s competing for a roster spot with Kalif Raymond, Tom Kennedy, Trinity Benson and even undrafted rookie Kalil Pimpleton. All of those players offer more on special teams than Cephus, who also happens to be the slowest afoot of that group on a team that has made getting faster a major priority."

Here is a look at the other Lions news this weekend.

