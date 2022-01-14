Jack Fox Does Not Receive Single All-Pro Vote

It has been four years since the Detroit Lions had a first-team All-Pro.

The Associated Press 2021 All-Pro team and voting results have now been officially released.

No member of the Detroit Lions roster received a single vote or was named to the All-Pro team, which extends the drought to four seasons.

Cornerback Darius Slay and kick returner Jamal Agnew were the last Lions to earn the prestigious award following the 2017 season.

While the current roster was devoid of high end talent, there were a couple of players who could have received some consideration to be voted for.

Punter Jack Fox was a Pro Bowl punter in 2020 and had quite the follow-up season in 2021.

According to the team website, Fox finished with 65 punts and an average of 49.2 yards per punt.

"Fox has established himself as one of the best punters in the NFL over his first two seasons in the league," Tim Twentyman wrote. "He set a new franchise single-season gross punting record with his 49.2 average this season. He finished second in the NFL in punting average and sixth in net average.

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp also explained to reporters that Fox also dedicated himself to work to improve as a holder this season.

"I was critical with Fox as a holder and thought that he could improve in that area, and I think he’s really come a long ways, which is a credit to him," Fipp said. "Some guys, punters are worried about punting the ball and a lot of what they’re graded on publicly is how well they punt, and I think holding goes a little bit unnoticed. I think some of the low numbers on field goals is probably due to a lot of new punters are punting in this league, and there’s a lot of young punters and those guys don’t come in as the best holders, and he’s taken a lot of time and energy to make yourself a great player, which is really unselfish by him."

