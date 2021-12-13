Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    CB Jerry Jacobs Tears ACL, Out for Remainder of 2021 Season

    The successful rookie season of cornerback Jerry Jacobs has come to an end.
    Author:

    In the early moments against the Denver Broncos, the Detroit Lions lost a valuable member of their secondary. 

    After playing just five defensive snaps in Week 14, rookie cornerback Jerry Jacobs suffered a significant knee injury when safety Will Harris and Broncos receiver Tim Patrick barreled into his knee on third-down. 

    After head coach Dan Campbell checked on his young defensive back, Jacobs was taken back to the sideline with the aid of the team's training staff. 

    The knee injury signaled the end of his afternoon, as Jacobs was carted off to the locker room for further evaluation. 

    "We'll know more tomorrow," Lions coach Dan Campbell said postgame. "But, yeah, it probably doesn't look too good."

    It was revealed on Monday that Jacobs suffered a torn ACL and will now miss the remaining four games on the schedule. 

    As an undrafted rookie free agent coming out of Arkansas, Jacobs was not expected to play a significant role this season.

    With injuries besieging the Lions' secondary, Jacobs emerged as a player that could develop on this young roster alongside the likes of Jeff Okudah and Ifeatu Melifonwu. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    cardinals

    Detroit Lions Open as 13.5-Point Underdogs against Arizona Cardinals

    The Detroit Lions will be significant home underdogs when they play the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday at Ford Field.

    lions5

    Look: Tom Brady's Touchdown Pass to Breshad Perriman Is Going Viral

    On the day the Lions were officially eliminated from the playoffs, Breshad Perriman was on the receiving end of Tom Brady's 700th career touchdown pass.

    alim5

    Lions' Week 14 Grades

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 14 offensive and defensive grades against the Denver Broncos.

    Jacobs finished his rookie campaign having played 536 defensive snaps. 

    The young defensive back allowed 23 receptions out of the 39 occasions he was targeted to go along with a forced fumble and seven pass breakups.  

    Veteran Nickell Robey-Coleman is the likely candidate to replace Jacobs in the starting lineup for the final month of the season. 

    jacobs5

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    jacobs5
    News

    CB Jerry Jacobs Tears ACL, Out for Remainder of 2021 Season

    53 seconds ago
    cardinals
    News

    Detroit Lions Open as 13.5-Point Underdogs against Arizona Cardinals

    2 hours ago
    lions5
    News

    Look: Tom Brady's Touchdown Pass to Breshad Perriman Is Going Viral

    3 hours ago
    alim5
    News

    Lions' Week 14 Grades

    4 hours ago
    Detroit Lions vs Denver Broncos Slideshow
    News

    Snap Counts: Lions-Broncos

    5 hours ago
    lions5
    News

    Lions Fumble Opportunity to Build Momentum

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17346481_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions' Week 14 Studs and Duds

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17346987_168388382_lowres
    News

    4 Takeaways Following Lions' 38-10 Loss to Broncos

    17 hours ago