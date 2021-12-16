NFL News: Jacksonville Jaguars Fire Urban Meyer, Darrell Bevell Takes Over
Urban Meyer is no longer the head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
One of the most failed tenures in the history of the National Football League has now come to an abrupt end.
The news came down overnight, ending Meyers tenure after only 13 games in the NFL.
Since his hire, controversy and firestorms followed.
From battles with assistance coaches, players and a recent report of kicking one of his place kickers, it was inevitable that Meyer's tenure would be a short one.
"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement. "I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.
Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who served as the Detroit Lions interim head coach in 2020, will take over as the interim head coach for the final four weeks of the season.
This season, the Jaguars have a record of 2-11.
