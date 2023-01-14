NFL Announces Fine against Lions RB Jamaal Williams

The National Football League apparently is not a fan of the celebratory dances of Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams.

Earlier this season, the talented running back was fined $13,315.25 in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I’ve been doing this forever," Williams said about his earlier fine. "So now, my stuff is correlated to (‘Key & Peele’). Nothing against them, but that’s mine. That’s my hips. And, it’s not even thrusting. It’s more like a wave, you know?"

As a result of his earlier fine, the veteran decided to simmer down his celebration when he reached the end zone, clearly trying to avoid being fined further.

Unfortunately, the league decided his touchdown celebration against the Packers deserved a fine of $18,566, as it was deemed a second-time offense.

What makes the fine a head-scratcher was the fact Williams wasn’t flagged for either celebration in Detroit's 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field.

Meanwhile, Packers linebacker Quay Walker put his hands on Lions athletic trainer Dr. Sean Lynch, and was only fined $13,261.

After two productive seasons in Detroit, Williams is hoping to return in 2023. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

