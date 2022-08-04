Jamaal Williams: 'I Ain't Scared of Nothing'

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams isn't going to back down from any sort of competition.

The sixth-year pro joined the Lions via free agency last offseason, on a two-year, $6 million contract. He had spent the first four seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers, which drafted him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In his first season in the Motor City, Williams rushed for a career-best 601 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games, to go along with 26 catches for an additional 157 yards.

The California native also showcased his dynamic personality and relentless attitude in his debut season in Detroit, something that was on display yet again during his media session at the Lions' Allen Park practice facility Tuesday.

“People think they understand what type of football player I am, and they don’t have no clue what I can do. I literally can take anybody’s ankles," Williams told reporters. "I ain’t scared of nobody. Route running, running the ball, blocking... I have no problem having confidence in myself. Because I know what type of player I am and what type of work I put in. I ain’t scared of nothing. Look at my hair, man. Baby dreads, ugly face. I don’t care.”

The ultra confident, fun-loving Williams has utilized this training camp period thus far to validate his status as one of the team's leaders, with both his natural energy and motivational speeches.

He enters the 2022 campaign as the elder statesman in Detroit's backfield, with more years of NFL playing experience than not only third-year pro D'Andre Swift but also the rest of the team's backs. It's presented Williams with the opportunity "to step up" as a leader this upcoming season.

"I’m just trying to step up more as the leader that I am,” Williams conveyed. “When I see something or how I’m feeling, I just want to make my teammates understand how I’m feeling and what we can do better and what type of team we can be.

“It’s really just a mindset, and I feel like the more we talk about, and the more that we keep this level of expectation for ourselves, everybody else on the team is going to get contagious. And, then they (will) see we really can do something special here. It’s all mental.”

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the most interesting characters that this Lions roster has to offer.

On Tuesday, Williams had the chance to show off another component of his eccentric personality: his self-described "nerd" side.

With a bag of Naruto merchandise in hand, he went into detail about his love for anime and how he was bullied growing up because of it.

"Well, if I wasn't good at sports (growing up), I wouldn't have (had) friends," Williams expressed. "But, I was good at sports. … So, they had to accept me for who I am."

He was gifted the anime memorabilia by fans at the end of Tuesday's practice. In exchange, the spectators received an autograph from the NFL back.

"If people bring anime stuff, I know they understand me as a person and they don’t just see me as a football player," Williams said. "(If) you understand me as a person, you get more attention from me.”