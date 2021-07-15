Jamaal Williams: Detroit Lions Coaching Staff 'Picked Perfectly'

The Detroit Lions organization is hoping the change in culture will eventually lead to wins out on the football field.

One of the investments made by principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp and general manager Brad Holmes was to assemble a coaching staff the players could relate to.

Appearing on a SB Nation podcast, new running back Jamaal Williams shared his opinion of new head coach Dan Campbell and running backs coach Duce Staley.

All in for the Detroit Lions

The veteran running back shared that Campbell is all in and most players on the roster can tell that he is passionate about coaching and improving the situation in Detroit.

"I can just tell by the way he talks," Williams said. "I know what passion is. So when I see Dan talk, you can see it in his face. You can see it in the way he talks that he cares a lot about his team and everything that is happening. When you have a coach that is passionate and really cares, it makes you want to go out there and give him everything you got. You don't want to let someone like that down. He is a good dude and a good person. He just wants the best for us. This staff was picked perfectly."

Working relationship with Staley

Detroit's new running backs coach is being groomed by Campbell to become a future head coach in the NFL.

The 26-year-old back revealed that he and the other backs are being provided drills regularly that can be used out on the field.

He also echoed what many have said about the benefits of being coached by a former NFL player.

"He's a great teacher, great coach. I'm glad to listen and to learn from him and to pick his brain," Williams said. "He just shows us new things that we can use to put in our game.

"It's great to just be able to be coached by a former player and somebody who really knows the game. Every day, he's got a drill for us that's going to help us to put in the game, to get our bodies right and to make us make those moves in the game. And I just feel like this coaching staff was very well picked out. It's really a coaching staff that you really want to play for and they care for us. They just put us in the best position."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER