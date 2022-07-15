Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes made a bold move that raised eyebrows during the 2022 NFL Draft.

When the team’s second-year GM traded up to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, many media outlets applauded the team for its prompt decision-making and efforts to rebuild.

However, Williams is still recovering from a torn ACL, and may not be ready for the beginning of the season. This could lead to some Lions fans being disappointed in the initial return on the draft-night trade.

In an article for Bleacher Report, Maurice Morton singled out Williams as one player on the Lions that may disappoint fans in 2022.

“When healthy, Jameson Williams can bring an explosive component to an aerial attack,” Morton wrote. “Last year at Alabama, he hauled in 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns, routinely scorching defenses over the top. The Detroit Lions may have to exercise some patience with Williams coming off a torn ACL, though.”

There’s no denying Williams’ potential as a big-play threat when healthy, but the lengthened rehab process could sideline him longer than the young wideout hopes.

Williams suffered his injury in January during the College Football Playoff national championship game. Most ACL injuries require around a year to rehabilitate, which would sideline the rookie until the later stages of the season.

Despite the lengthy process, Williams has made it clear he hopes to be ready by the time training camp starts July 27. During minicamp, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he didn’t anticipate those hopes ringing true.

“I don’t see him being ready for training camp,” Campbell said during the team’s offseason workouts. “I don’t see that. I’m very hopeful, but I don’t see it. We’re gonna do this thing the right way, and when he’s ready, he’ll be ready. But, no, I don’t feel like you’re gonna see him out there day one.”

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

Holmes made more efforts to restock his wide receiver corps during the offseason. Without Williams, the Lions will still have emerging star Amon-Ra St. Brown, along with free-agent addition DJ Chark and re-signed wideout Josh Reynolds.

This is a luxury for Detroit, allowing the team to take its time with Williams’ recovery. With his injury, the Alabama product is considered a candidate to be placed on the physically unable to perform list.

Should Holmes and company place Williams on this list, he would be sidelined for the first six weeks of the season.

As Morton pens, even a recovery by Week 1 doesn’t signify the best results from Williams. A lack of familiarity with Lions quarterback Jared Goff could set him back, upon an initial return from injury.

“If Williams recovers in time for Week 1, he’ll need to establish a connection with Goff while the other receivers and Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson strengthen their rapport with the signal-caller,” Morton wrote. “The rookie wideout may not hit his stride until late in the 2022 term.”