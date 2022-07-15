Skip to main content

Jameson Williams Listed as Player Who Could Disappoint in 2022

Read more on Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams being labeled by Bleacher Report as a player who could disappoint in 2022.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes made a bold move that raised eyebrows during the 2022 NFL Draft.

When the team’s second-year GM traded up to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, many media outlets applauded the team for its prompt decision-making and efforts to rebuild.

However, Williams is still recovering from a torn ACL, and may not be ready for the beginning of the season. This could lead to some Lions fans being disappointed in the initial return on the draft-night trade.

In an article for Bleacher Report, Maurice Morton singled out Williams as one player on the Lions that may disappoint fans in 2022.

“When healthy, Jameson Williams can bring an explosive component to an aerial attack,” Morton wrote. “Last year at Alabama, he hauled in 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns, routinely scorching defenses over the top. The Detroit Lions may have to exercise some patience with Williams coming off a torn ACL, though.”

There’s no denying Williams’ potential as a big-play threat when healthy, but the lengthened rehab process could sideline him longer than the young wideout hopes.

Williams suffered his injury in January during the College Football Playoff national championship game. Most ACL injuries require around a year to rehabilitate, which would sideline the rookie until the later stages of the season.

Despite the lengthy process, Williams has made it clear he hopes to be ready by the time training camp starts July 27. During minicamp, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he didn’t anticipate those hopes ringing true.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_17551018_168388382_lowres

Lions Flagship Radio Debates Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo

Read more on the viability of the Detroit Lions trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before training camp.

1 hour ago
swift5

Look: D'Andre Swift Goes Beast Mode in Workout

Running back D'Andre Swift has put in the work training this offseason.

23 hours ago
hockenson5

T.J. Hockenson Ranked No. 7 Tight End in NFL

The Detroit Lions' No. 1 tight end is considered among the best in the league by NFL executives, scouts and coaches.

Jul 14, 2022

“I don’t see him being ready for training camp,” Campbell said during the team’s offseason workouts. “I don’t see that. I’m very hopeful, but I don’t see it. We’re gonna do this thing the right way, and when he’s ready, he’ll be ready. But, no, I don’t feel like you’re gonna see him out there day one.”

USATSI_18268539_168388382_lowres (1)

Holmes made more efforts to restock his wide receiver corps during the offseason. Without Williams, the Lions will still have emerging star Amon-Ra St. Brown, along with free-agent addition DJ Chark and re-signed wideout Josh Reynolds.

This is a luxury for Detroit, allowing the team to take its time with Williams’ recovery. With his injury, the Alabama product is considered a candidate to be placed on the physically unable to perform list.

Should Holmes and company place Williams on this list, he would be sidelined for the first six weeks of the season.

As Morton pens, even a recovery by Week 1 doesn’t signify the best results from Williams. A lack of familiarity with Lions quarterback Jared Goff could set him back, upon an initial return from injury.

“If Williams recovers in time for Week 1, he’ll need to establish a connection with Goff while the other receivers and Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson strengthen their rapport with the signal-caller,” Morton wrote. “The rookie wideout may not hit his stride until late in the 2022 term.” 

USATSI_17551018_168388382_lowres
News

Lions Flagship Radio Debates Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo

By Vito Chirco1 hour ago
swift5
News

Look: D'Andre Swift Goes Beast Mode in Workout

By John Maakaron23 hours ago
hockenson5
OnePride+

T.J. Hockenson Ranked No. 7 Tight End in NFL

By John MaakaronJul 14, 2022
goff5
News

Lions Focus on Offense Will Be Becoming 'More Explosive'

By Vito ChircoJul 14, 2022
campbell5
News

AllLions: Bleacher Report Reveals Bold Lions Prediction

By John MaakaronJul 13, 2022
hockenson5
News

Football Outsiders Highlights T.J. Hockenson's Biggest Weakness

By John MaakaronJul 13, 2022
jimmy5
News

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for QB Jimmy Garoppolo

By Christian BooherJul 13, 2022
swift5
News

D'Andre Swift 2022 Best Bets Breakdown

By Christian BooherJul 13, 2022