Jamie Collins: 'We Need to Make It Fun'

John Maakaron

When Trey Flowers recovered the strip-sack-induced fumble caused by Romeo Okwara in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons, the defense huddled together for a group pose in the end zone. 

And following the stunning victory in Atlanta, the team celebrated in the locker room with linebacker Reggie Ragland's boom box blaring and teammates dancing.

The team is having more fun out on the football field, and making winning plays and winning football games have contributed to the lighter mood of players and coaches.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Jamie Collins explained on Wednesday during a video conference with Detroit media the various factors that have led to the improved play on defense, including the team having more fun. 

"Time, time heals everything I can say. Just believe in one another, trusting in one another, believing in a gameplan, trusting that Corey (Undlin) and Matt (Patricia) are going to come up with a great gameplan, great schemes. Buying in and doing what we have to do. And believing in ourselves to go out and make plays and have fun doing it That's the biggest thing -- just going out, having fun," Collins explained.  

Collins added, "We're serious, but this game is also fun. That's what we need to make it. We need to make it fun. And once you're doing those things, like stopping the run and making plays, that's fun, and that's winning football. If everybody is playing a role and doing their part, I think everything will fall in place." 

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
MelloFan
MelloFan

Fun comes from winning. Winning happens when everyone does their job mistake-free. Only then will the team enjoy a championship culture. We’re looking forward to it!

Andria m
Andria m

Still love watching the team dancing in the end zone! Let them have fun, it’s much more entertaining and produces a better product out on the football field

DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

So happy he and Reggie Ragland said this! Let them have some fun and ball out! This team has personality, but the boring media sessions makes the team sound robotic! It’s just football

