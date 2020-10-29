When Trey Flowers recovered the strip-sack-induced fumble caused by Romeo Okwara in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons, the defense huddled together for a group pose in the end zone.

And following the stunning victory in Atlanta, the team celebrated in the locker room with linebacker Reggie Ragland's boom box blaring and teammates dancing.

The team is having more fun out on the football field, and making winning plays and winning football games have contributed to the lighter mood of players and coaches.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Jamie Collins explained on Wednesday during a video conference with Detroit media the various factors that have led to the improved play on defense, including the team having more fun.

"Time, time heals everything I can say. Just believe in one another, trusting in one another, believing in a gameplan, trusting that Corey (Undlin) and Matt (Patricia) are going to come up with a great gameplan, great schemes. Buying in and doing what we have to do. And believing in ourselves to go out and make plays and have fun doing it That's the biggest thing -- just going out, having fun," Collins explained.

Collins added, "We're serious, but this game is also fun. That's what we need to make it. We need to make it fun. And once you're doing those things, like stopping the run and making plays, that's fun, and that's winning football. If everybody is playing a role and doing their part, I think everything will fall in place."

More from SI All Lions:

How Marvin Jones Has Helped Jeff Okudah's Growth at Cornerback

Lions Down to Five 2021 Draft Picks

Grading the Everson Griffen Trade

How the Lions' Defense Has Evolved since Bye Week

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.