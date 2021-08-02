Jared Goff Addresses Lack of Deep Passes Early in Training Camp

New Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was asked about the passing attack the first week of training camp.

The Detroit Lions are counting on Jared Goff to lead the offense in 2021.

One of the early observations that has emerged from training camp has been the lack of a deep passing attack from the first team offense.

Backup Tim Boyle has had slightly more success connecting deep with Lions' wideouts, although Goff was able to connect with wideout Breshad Perriman on a deep completion during Monday's practice.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed when speaking on Goff's vision last week that his new signal-caller does enjoy passing the football downfield.

“I think for him, there are certain things that he really likes, and he does really well," he said. "He loves progressions. He loves progression reads. He loves throwing it downfield, he really does."

Campbell added, "We’re not in the world of true shot plays right now. We’ve got throws downfield and things of that nature. I just think there are certain things that he’s comfortable with and so we’re trying to give him those things, which, there again is a lot of progression, but he’s been great.”

Speaking with Fox 2 Sports this weekend, Goff addressed the lack of deep passes the first week of training camp.

"Yea, we'll see. I'm just taking what they're giving us right now. The defense is doing a pretty good job. We're getting guys open underneath, so just taking what they give us," Goff said. "When those shots down the field are there, I hope to take them."

For Goff and the offense, one of the most significant factors that will determine the success of the deep passing game is how effective the run game is early in the season.

If Detroit's trio of running backs can keep opposing defenses honest, Goff and Co. will have more opportunities to take advantage off of play-action passes in Anthony Lynn's offense.