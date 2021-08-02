Mic'd Up Jared Goff Showcases Personality

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was mic'd up for a Week 1 training camp practice.

New Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been quite measured since his arrival in Motown.

His responses to questions from the media have been formulaic and mundane.

Over the weekend, season ticket holders were granted the opportunity to witness the first open practice available to the public at the Lions Allen Park practice facility.

For Goff, being mic'd up for the morning practice provided him an opportunity to showcase more of his true self, not the carefully crafted face of a franchise persona. He took the opportunity to showcase his personality with the Lions video team.

On Monday evening, a nearly four-minute video was released showcasing Goff's experience over the weekend during the Saturday training camp practice.

The video opens with center Frank Ragnow plugging his own Youtube page: Grizzlyman Outdoors.

Ragnow asks Goff, "Have you ever heard of Grizzlyman Outdoors?"

"I have actually. I think everyone should subscribe. Paid for by the Detroit Lions," Goff replied jokingly.



One of the funnier themes emerges throughout the video, as Goff asked a couple of Lions staffers, including quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell, if they have had their 'rash' taken care of.

Goff recalled that former Rams defensive end Chris Long jokingly asked about dealing a rash without telling others he was actually wearing a microphone.

For Goff, showcasing more of his personality publicly should be embraced, as it appears he has decided to conduct himself similarly to Matthew Stafford, Detroit's former signal-caller.

Detroit will begin Week 2 of training camp on Monday.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER