Skip to main content
Jarrad Davis Contract Details Revealed

Jarrad Davis Contract Details Revealed

Linebacker Jarrad Davis signed a veteran minimum contract to return to the Detroit Lions.

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Jarrad Davis signed a veteran minimum contract to return to the Detroit Lions.

Veteran linebacker Jarrad Davis returned to the Detroit Lions to play for the league minimum of $1,035,000. 

The roster bonus of $152,500 establishes the 2022 cap hit for the 27-year-old linebacker at $1,047,500. 

One of the reasons interest in Davis was likely low in free agency was his history of injury and coming off of career low production with the New York Jets. 

Davis returned to the Lions after spending one underwhelming season in New York. 

Over the course of his five years playing in the league, Davis has learned that playing while still injured may not have been the correct decision for him. 

“Wasn’t my same self still. Just playing with injuries has been something that I’ve had to really understand that that’s not always the route to go," Davis commented. "As a competitor, as a football player, I want to be out there no matter what, but through my years of trying to do that, I’ve really understood that that’s not the route to go. That’s something that I have to own as a player. I have to be real.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

lions5

Detroit Lions Ranked Last in NFL Attendance in 2021

Detroit Lions averaged approximately 10,000 less fans in 2021 than in 2019.

23 minutes ago
watson5

Rod Wood Explains Detroit Lions Decision on Deshaun Watson

The Detroit Lions were not ever 'serious' about trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

4 hours ago
ford5

Are Lions Finally Removing 'WCF' Patch in 2022?

Detroit Lions are not changing their uniforms in 2022.

17 hours ago

2022 contract details

  • Base salary: $1,035,000 
  • Roster bonus: $152,500
  • 2022 Cap hit: $1,047,500

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

lions5
News

Detroit Lions Ranked Last in NFL Attendance in 2021

By John Maakaron23 minutes ago
watson5
News

Rod Wood Explains Detroit Lions Decision on Deshaun Watson

By John Maakaron4 hours ago
ford5
News

Are Lions Finally Removing 'WCF' Patch in 2022?

By John Maakaron17 hours ago
goff5
News

10 Exciting Things 'Hard Knocks' Must Feature While Filming Detroit Lions

By Christian Booher18 hours ago
fordfield5
News

Detroit Will Host 2024 NFL Draft

By John Maakaron22 hours ago
lions5
News

Lions Fans React to Release of 2022 Draft Hat

By John Maakaron23 hours ago
davis5
News

Jets Robert Saleh Explains Struggles of LB Jarrad Davis Last Season

By John MaakaronMar 28, 2022
campbell5
OnePride+

Detroit Lions Will Be Featured on Hard Knocks

By John MaakaronMar 28, 2022