Jarrad Davis Contract Details Revealed

Veteran linebacker Jarrad Davis returned to the Detroit Lions to play for the league minimum of $1,035,000.

The roster bonus of $152,500 establishes the 2022 cap hit for the 27-year-old linebacker at $1,047,500.

One of the reasons interest in Davis was likely low in free agency was his history of injury and coming off of career low production with the New York Jets.

Davis returned to the Lions after spending one underwhelming season in New York.

Over the course of his five years playing in the league, Davis has learned that playing while still injured may not have been the correct decision for him.

“Wasn’t my same self still. Just playing with injuries has been something that I’ve had to really understand that that’s not always the route to go," Davis commented. "As a competitor, as a football player, I want to be out there no matter what, but through my years of trying to do that, I’ve really understood that that’s not the route to go. That’s something that I have to own as a player. I have to be real.”

2022 contract details

Base salary: $1,035,000

Roster bonus: $152,500

2022 Cap hit: $1,047,500

