Jeff Driskel Explains Mindset When Deciding to Rush the Football

On Sunday against the Cowboys, Jeff Driskel rushed eight times for 51 yards and a touchdown during the Lions' 35-27 loss at Ford Field.

On the season, Driskel has rushed 13 times for 88 total yards.

For quarterbacks, the decision to rush is at times complicated for a variety of reasons.

For one, the risk of injury is ever present on any given play.

Worse yet, making the wrong decision can have significant ramifications on the outcome of a game.

Driskel had some real estate to work with at times on Sunday, but instead decided against rushing the football.

No doubt, he passed up some first down rushes in order to try and find open receivers.

So, what goes into a quarterback's mindset to rush or not on a given play?

Driskel spoke to SI Lions Maven Monday, and attempted to explain his thought process.

"You try to keep your eyes down field, and you try to get the ball down field and push it to your guys," Driskel said. "You can feel space as well in front of you, whether or not you take off. It's split decisions."

Driskel indicated that there is a lot of feel involved when there are split-second decisions to be made.

"When you go back and look at the tape, there are ones where you are like ... I wish I would have ran that one or hey, I had a guy open," Driskel said. "It's a lot of feel. It's kind of just a feel thing. Sometimes, you make the wrong decision. But you have to be able to just make a decision."

The ability to rush the football adds a threat that opposing defenses will have to account for.

For the Lions, consistently rushing the football -- and in a productive fashion -- has been a struggle all season long.

With Kerryon Johnson being out for an extended period of time, Detroit has turned to various backs to try and fill his role.

Additionally, Detroit offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has utilized Driskel's skill set appropriately.

"It's just a skill that I have, being able to run the football," Driskel expressed. "It's just one more thing the defense has to defend. I am not going out there trying to run a ton. But it's definitely a huge threat, and something where if I can help the running game, I want to help in any way I can."

