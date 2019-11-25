Quarterback Jeff Driskel is Listed on Monday's Injury Report

Due to the condensed schedule, the Lions were required to release a practice report on Monday.

The Lions will play the Chicago Bears this Thursday. On Monday, there was no actual practice, but the injury report was required to be released.

Earlier on Monday, there were reports that the Lions inquired about signing Josh Johnson of the XFL. Unfortunately, the former Lion is unable to rejoin since the XFL blocked the acquisition.

Backup quarterback Jeff Driskel was listed as limited Monday w/ a hamstring injury. Against Washington, Driskel went 20 of 33 for 207 yards with three interceptions in the 19-16 road loss.

David Blough is the only healthy quarterback on the roster at this time so look for the organization to continue their search if Driskel's injury situation does not improve.