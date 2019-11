No. 1-1

ArtCalifornia 59 mins

Let's get that audio up 🎤 Mann he seems like a good kid,like you guys say his 3sec drop might be a 4 sec & to me too much time he seems to panic but that's learning he could have had a First down I game,over the line on another but throw a great TD pass let's hope they get a W under his belt it will give the kid some life Go Lions eat Turkey & Do not feed the Bears