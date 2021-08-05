'I Am a Bad Dude': Okudah’s Attitude Impresses Detroit Lions Coach
During the first week of Detroit Lions training camp, cornerback Jeff Okudah has looked like a different player.
The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft is seeking to rebound from a shaky rookie season.
“Okudah, I think he’s really starting to come on,” Campbell said Thursday at his pre-practice media session. “He’s playing like, ‘Alright man, I am a bad dude. And I dare you to throw it over here’ -- which is what we want.”
Out on the field, Okudah is playing with confidence and is challenging the wideouts he is assigned to.
At Wednesday's practice, Okudah forced wideout Victor Bolden into an offensive pass interference penalty after displaying solid route recognition and sticking to Bolden like a glove.
One of Okudah's teammates has also noted that the second-year defensive back looks like a different NFL player.
“He looks like a totally different player,” cornerback Amani Oruwariye told reporters on Monday.
Recommended Lions Articles
Dan Campbell Explains Walk-Through Decision: 'Quality Over Quantity'
The Detroit Lions will end training camp practice early on Thursday.
3 Under-the-Radar Free Agents Lions Could Target
Read more on the three under-the-radar free agents the Detroit Lions could still add.
Look: Dan Campbell's Daily Starbucks Order Goes Viral
Does Detroit Lions Dan Campbell really need to drink any coffee at all?
“Mentally, physically he’s just attacking it. Clear mind, clear heart. And I’m loving it," Oruwariye said. “He asks questions. You can tell he’s just in a different frame of mode when it comes to studying film and everything. Night and day.”
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more