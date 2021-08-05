Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

'I Am a Bad Dude': Okudah’s Attitude Impresses Detroit Lions Coach

Jeff Okudah's first week of training camp has impressed Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
Author:

During the first week of Detroit Lions training camp, cornerback Jeff Okudah has looked like a different player. 

The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft is seeking to rebound from a shaky rookie season. 

“Okudah, I think he’s really starting to come on,” Campbell said Thursday at his pre-practice media session. “He’s playing like, ‘Alright man, I am a bad dude. And I dare you to throw it over here’ -- which is what we want.”

Out on the field, Okudah is playing with confidence and is challenging the wideouts he is assigned to. 

At Wednesday's practice, Okudah forced wideout Victor Bolden into an offensive pass interference penalty after displaying solid route recognition and sticking to Bolden like a glove. 

One of Okudah's teammates has also noted that the second-year defensive back looks like a different NFL player. 

“He looks like a totally different player,” cornerback Amani Oruwariye told reporters on Monday.

Recommended Lions Articles

swift5

Dan Campbell Explains Walk-Through Decision: 'Quality Over Quantity'

The Detroit Lions will end training camp practice early on Thursday.

USATSI_15365671_168388382_lowres

3 Under-the-Radar Free Agents Lions Could Target

Read more on the three under-the-radar free agents the Detroit Lions could still add.

08022021_CSC_Detroit_Lions_Training_Camp-1314

Look: Dan Campbell's Daily Starbucks Order Goes Viral

Does Detroit Lions Dan Campbell really need to drink any coffee at all?

“Mentally, physically he’s just attacking it. Clear mind, clear heart. And I’m loving it," Oruwariye said. “He asks questions. You can tell he’s just in a different frame of mode when it comes to studying film and everything. Night and day.”

okudah5
08042021_CSC_Detroit_Lions_Training_Camp-2018

 Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

08042021_CSC_Detroit_Lions_Training_Camp-2018
News

'I Am a Bad Dude': Okudah’s Attitude Impresses Detroit Lions Coach

swift5
News

Dan Campbell Explains Walk-Through Decision: 'Quality Over Quantity'

USATSI_15365671_168388382_lowres
News

3 Under-the-Radar Free Agents Lions Could Target

08022021_CSC_Detroit_Lions_Training_Camp-1314
News

Look: Dan Campbell's Daily Starbucks Order Goes Viral

goff5
News

Detroit Lions' Offense Beginning to Raise Red Flags

gilbert5
News

Detroit Lions Release OLB Reggie Gilbert

jefferson5
News

Jermar Jefferson Explains Improvements Made Since OTAs

08042021_CSC_Detroit_Lions_Training_Camp-2081
News

Inside Allen Park: Lions' Physicality Has Dan Campbell 'Fired Up'