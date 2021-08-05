'I Am a Bad Dude': Okudah’s Attitude Impresses Detroit Lions Coach

Jeff Okudah's first week of training camp has impressed Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

During the first week of Detroit Lions training camp, cornerback Jeff Okudah has looked like a different player.

The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft is seeking to rebound from a shaky rookie season.

“Okudah, I think he’s really starting to come on,” Campbell said Thursday at his pre-practice media session. “He’s playing like, ‘Alright man, I am a bad dude. And I dare you to throw it over here’ -- which is what we want.”

Out on the field, Okudah is playing with confidence and is challenging the wideouts he is assigned to.

At Wednesday's practice, Okudah forced wideout Victor Bolden into an offensive pass interference penalty after displaying solid route recognition and sticking to Bolden like a glove.

One of Okudah's teammates has also noted that the second-year defensive back looks like a different NFL player.

“He looks like a totally different player,” cornerback Amani Oruwariye told reporters on Monday.

“Mentally, physically he’s just attacking it. Clear mind, clear heart. And I’m loving it," Oruwariye said. “He asks questions. You can tell he’s just in a different frame of mode when it comes to studying film and everything. Night and day.”

