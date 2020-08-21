Jeff Okudah Records 'Confidence'-Boosting Interception against Matthew Stafford

Lions star rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah picked off Matthew Stafford on Day 4 of padded training camp practice Friday, and boy, did Lions fans go wild on Twitter.

It was a good moment from Okudah, after the well-documented tough week he's had in guarding his new teammates Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. in one-on-one drills.

But, before anyone gets carried away, Stafford wants to caution everyone that the interception came on a free play, during which the defense went offsides.

"I'm glad he made the pick, but it was a 5-yard offsides (penalty) on the defense. So, I threw one up," Stafford said during a Zoom video conference Friday. "But, I'm glad he made the play. Like that's good for our team that he's making plays down the field. But, like I said, that's just an example of his ball skills. We get a free one, I'm putting one up to Marv. And (if) the DB goes and makes it, at least we don't get a big play (against us). It was a really nice play by him."

And it can serve as a confidence booster for Okudah, who has big-time expectations to succeed at a high level in his first year in the league.

"I think it builds a lot of confidence, just to be able to see that you can make plays on the next level, especially against guys like Marvin Jones, a great receiver," Okudah said. "And I think that every day, I just look forward to going against him and Kenny and just competing."

Okudah's been seeking out advice from the Lions' veteran players like Jones all throughout training camp, and they've reciprocated by offering pointers about playing in the NFL to the 2020 No. 3 overall pick.

"I've definitely been soaking it in from everyone -- whether it's Marvin, whether it's Chase Daniel or whether it's (Desmond) Trufant," Okudah commented. "So, I think that it's gaining the perspective from different, different players on the team that has been really enlightening for me."

Okudah and the Lions take the practice field in Allen Park again tomorrow and Sunday before getting the day off on Monday.