Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah Could Have Suffered 'Achilles' Injury

Detroit Lions second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah is being evaluated for a potentially serious leg injury, according to head coach Dan Campbell.

"We're checking him out now," Campbell said postgame. "We know obviously it's somewhere around the ankle. Could be Achilles. We'll now a lot more this afternoon, hopefully, or tomorrow morning.”

Campbell added, “I know that they checked that Achilles out and they said that could be a possibility. But we don’t know for sure, so I don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves with it.”

During the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, Okudah had an 'up and down' performance matching up against the highly regarded offense of Kyle Shanahan.

Most notably, the 22-year-old defensive back was beaten badly by wideout Deebo Samuel on a 79-yard touchdown tossed by Jimmy Garoppolo. The touchdown extended the 49ers lead to 38-10 in the third-quarter.

"We got the pressure that we wanted on Garoppolo, Campbell explained. "The ball gets fluttered up in the air. The long one. Jeff just didn't get his eyes around. They made a play on the ball and it hurt us. I would say for Jeff it was an up and down game. He flashes on a few plays and you're like, 'Woah, okay, there he is.' Then, the next thing you know, something happens. I don't want to make excuses, but at the same time, he's in year two, and he made some young errors."

