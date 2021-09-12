Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah Could Have Suffered 'Achilles' Injury
Detroit Lions second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah is being evaluated for a potentially serious leg injury, according to head coach Dan Campbell.
"We're checking him out now," Campbell said postgame. "We know obviously it's somewhere around the ankle. Could be Achilles. We'll now a lot more this afternoon, hopefully, or tomorrow morning.”
Campbell added, “I know that they checked that Achilles out and they said that could be a possibility. But we don’t know for sure, so I don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves with it.”
During the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, Okudah had an 'up and down' performance matching up against the highly regarded offense of Kyle Shanahan.
Most notably, the 22-year-old defensive back was beaten badly by wideout Deebo Samuel on a 79-yard touchdown tossed by Jimmy Garoppolo. The touchdown extended the 49ers lead to 38-10 in the third-quarter.
Recommended Lions Articles
Lions' Week 1 Grades: Offense Makes Noise Late, Defense Sputters
Read more on SI All Lions' Week 1 positional group grades for the Detroit Lions, after their 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
49ers Show Mercy to Dan Campbell, Beat Lions, 41-33
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and the entire organization have a tall task in front of them.
First-Half Observations: Lions' Offense Collapses, Defense Falters
First-half observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 1 contest with the San Francisco 49ers
"We got the pressure that we wanted on Garoppolo, Campbell explained. "The ball gets fluttered up in the air. The long one. Jeff just didn't get his eyes around. They made a play on the ball and it hurt us. I would say for Jeff it was an up and down game. He flashes on a few plays and you're like, 'Woah, okay, there he is.' Then, the next thing you know, something happens. I don't want to make excuses, but at the same time, he's in year two, and he made some young errors."
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more