Dan Campbell Indicated Jeff Okudah Is Starting Cornerback

The Detroit Lions' defense has its starting cornerbacks set for the 2022 NFL season.

After a solid training camp and preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Lions head coach Dan Campbell indicated that cornerback Jeff Okudah has earned the opportunity to start opposite Amani Oruwariye Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even though the battle went down to the wire, Okudah has showcased that he is ready to rebound and contribute in his third NFL season.

Entering training camp, the talented defensive back was in a battle with converted safety Will Harris to start.

After suffering a devastating leg injury in the first game of the 2021 NFL season, Okudah spent the offseason getting himself right both mentally and physically.

"I feel like he's been trending in the right direction now for two weeks. So, I would say he finished up strong, and he's going in the right direction," Campbell said, following the Lions' 19-9 loss to the Steelers.

When asked if Okudah had done enough to earn the starting job, Campbell noted, "Yeah, I would say that. I would say it's looking like that. There's nothing after these two weeks that tells me that that's not his job."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER