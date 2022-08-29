Skip to main content

Dan Campbell Indicated Jeff Okudah Is Starting Cornerback

Dan Campbell reveals cornerback Jeff Okudah has earned the job to start opposite of Amani Oruwariye.

The Detroit Lions' defense has its starting cornerbacks set for the 2022 NFL season. 

After a solid training camp and preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Lions head coach Dan Campbell indicated that cornerback Jeff Okudah has earned the opportunity to start opposite Amani Oruwariye Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Even though the battle went down to the wire, Okudah has showcased that he is ready to rebound and contribute in his third NFL season. 

Entering training camp, the talented defensive back was in a battle with converted safety Will Harris to start. 

After suffering a devastating leg injury in the first game of the 2021 NFL season, Okudah spent the offseason getting himself right both mentally and physically. 

"I feel like he's been trending in the right direction now for two weeks. So, I would say he finished up strong, and he's going in the right direction," Campbell said, following the Lions' 19-9 loss to the Steelers. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

david5

4 Takeaways From Lions' Preseason Loss: Backup QB Help Wanted

Here are several key takeaways from the Detroit Lions' preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

aidan5

Steelers Can't Handle Hutchinson or Harris, Boyle Bombs

The Detroit Lions' defensive line performed impressively in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

okudah5

Lions' 2022 Preseason Week 3 Preview: Defense

There are several members of the Lions defense who are battling for a roster spot, ahead of the team's preseason Week 3 game against the Steelers.

When asked if Okudah had done enough to earn the starting job, Campbell noted, "Yeah, I would say that. I would say it's looking like that. There's nothing after these two weeks that tells me that that's not his job."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

david5
News

4 Takeaways From Lions' Preseason Loss: Backup QB Help Wanted

By John Maakaron
aidan5
News

Steelers Can't Handle Hutchinson or Harris, Boyle Bombs

By John Maakaron
okudah5
News

Lions' 2022 Preseason Week 3 Preview: Defense

By John Maakaron
USATSI_18900727_168388382_lowres
News

3 Position Battles to Watch for Lions in Preseason Finale

By Vito Chirco
williams5
News

Twitter Reacts: Fans Thrilled After Jameson Williams Posts Workout

By John Maakaron
cephus5
News

Lions' 2022 Preseason Week 3 Preview: Offense

By John Maakaron
levi5
News

What They're Saying: Lions Injury Updates

By John Maakaron
USATSI_18860648_168388382_lowres
News

Ben Johnson: D'Andre Swift Is 'an Explosive Playmaker'

By Vito Chirco