Why CB Jeff Okudah Must Shine During Preseason

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah must show those that are skeptical of his play during training camp that he can produce.

For second-year defensive back Jeff Okudah, the next three preseason games may go a long way in turning the tide of critics in his favor.

Despite numerous reports of Okudah looking like a different player the past few weeks, it has been largely dismissed as hype or that the Lions' receiving corps lacks high end talent.

"Okudah is coming off a rough rookie season but has looked like a different player in training camp. He’s confident, aggressive and seems to be taking well to new defensive coordinator Anthony Glenn’s scheme," Dave Birkett wrote. "The Bills have not said how much starters will play, but Okudah could spend time matched against Stefon Diggs or Cole Beasley, which will give the best indication yet of the progress he’s made."

For Okudah, both his mental and physical health have been enhanced over the past few months.

His rookie season was marred by injuries, as last season opponents completed 38 passes on 50 targets. He was only credited with two passes defensed and one interception.

Okudah needs to show the fanbase that he is ready to turn the page after a disastrous 12 months.

Struggle early and the whispers will grow even louder that he should not have been the choice for the Lions back in 2020.

"I think the first thing you let those guys know, and a guy like Okudah, listen, let your best be good enough for us," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said this past offseason. "Don't try to live up to being the third pick in the draft. We don't need you to do that. We just need you to be the best Okudah you can be, and that'll be good enough for us."

The Lions are home to face the Bills at 7 p.m. in the first preseason game of the 2021 NFL season for both teams.

