Jermar Jefferson Signed to Detroit Lions Practice Squad

In the one of the more comical scenes of this year's "Hard Knocks," Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson is down in agony after a workout band snapped, catching the talented NFL player off guard.

Instead of helping their fallen teammate, running backs Craig Reynolds and D'Andre Swift fell to the ground in laughter.

Jefferson, 22, will have an opportunity to continue his career in Detroit, as he cleared waivers and has now been signed to the team's practice squad.

Jefferson is the only player from last year's draft class not on the active roster.

Penei Sewell, Alim McNeill and Amon-Ra St. Brown are expected to make significant strides forward in 2022.

NFL Network even profiled McNeill on Thursday's edition of "Good Morning Football".

Linebacker Derrick Barnes is expected to be in the mix in the Lions' rotation.

Unfortunately, Levi Onwuzurike and Ifeatu Melifonwu have battled injuries during the early portion of their NFL careers.

“I see myself playing all four special teams,” Jefferson said. “Punt, punt return, kickoff and kickoff return. Just trying to go in on special teams, full head of steam with those four positions.”

Not playing much in 2021 impacted Jefferson, who needed reminders from his parents and his friends that things were going to eventually work out in his favor.

"I had long talks with God and my parents, they kind of helped me out," Jefferson told reporters this spring. "They were always telling me be patient. Be patient, talk with the coaches, get closer with them and things like that. Friends start getting closer, talking to me and everything really started getting better with my mind.”

In 2021, Jefferson recorded only 74 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Among the highlights of his rookie campaign was a 28-yard scamper for a touchdown run in a 16-16 tie against the Steelers.