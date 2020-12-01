SI.com
Jim Caldwell Hints Ford Family Duped by Matt Patricia

John Maakaron

Former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell appeared on the latest edition of "The Adam Schefter Podcast" and discussed with the ESPN NFL analyst a myriad of topics. 

Among them was what he felt he could bring to an organization that was looking for a new head football coach to lead them. 

"I think leadership is far too underestimated in terms of directing teams, particularly in the National Football League. There are a lot of people who get caught up with those individuals that might try to wow you in terms of what they might know in terms of knowledge of the game, "gurus" and have been labeled as such."

He added, "What it boils down to is being able to lead a team, and not everybody can do that. I think more so than anything else, you got to lead by example. There's a great book that says, 'Lead by example, and when all else fails, use words.' And I believe that."

Highlights of Jim Caldwell's appearance 

  • Caldwell said he got the executive physical from the Cleveland Clinic back in 2019. His calcium score came in elevated and he wanted to correct that. He has now lost over 30 pounds.
  • Caldwell said he is ready to get back into coaching after more than 12 months away from the game. 
  • During his time away, Caldwell was a consultant with the Vikings. He was granted full access and a behind the scenes look at their operation that resulted in a written report.

