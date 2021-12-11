Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    John Harbaugh: 'Back in Your Face' to Critics of Jim Harbaugh

    John Harbaugh is proud of the success of the Michigan Wolverines football team.
    Author:

    Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has won back a lot of critics, following one of the most successful campaigns in program history. 

    Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had a blunt message for the local media members who were critical of his brother Jim, following the announcement that Harbaugh won the AP Coach of the Year. 

    The successful Ravens head coach spoke to reporters on Friday, ahead of Baltimore’s contest against the Cleveland Browns

    While the leader of the Wolverines has not come out and said, 'I told you so,' after guiding his squad to the College Football Playoff, his brother had no problem publicly praising him. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    USATSI_16977045_168388382_lowres

    5 Lions Players to Watch against Denver Broncos

    Read more on the five Detroit Lions players to watch in the team's Week 14 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

    williams5

    Jamaal Williams, Tracy Walker Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    The Detroit Lions have experienced a flu and COVID-19 outbreak in the same week.

    hockenson5

    Lions' Friday Injury Report: T.J. Hockenson Doubtful

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 14 injury report released Friday.

    “I’m really happy for him. Congratulations to Jim and the whole staff. To be the coach of the year in college football is a pretty remarkable accomplishment, and to do it the way they did it this year, after being written off by so many, is a good feeling," John Harbaugh said. "I’m happy for him, and he’s always been a great coach. And for all those who wanna pile on, especially some of the local media there, there you have it. Back in your face.”

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    harbaugh5
    News

    John Harbaugh: 'Back in Your Face' to Critics of Jim Harbaugh

    28 seconds ago
    USATSI_16977045_168388382_lowres
    News

    5 Lions Players to Watch against Denver Broncos

    1 hour ago
    williams5
    News

    Jamaal Williams, Tracy Walker Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    14 hours ago
    hockenson5
    News

    Lions' Friday Injury Report: T.J. Hockenson Doubtful

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17300989_168388382_lowres
    News

    Dan Orlovsky Shares Hot Take About Matthew Stafford

    14 hours ago
    swift5
    News

    Dan Campbell Explains Impact of Illness on Preparations for Broncos

    16 hours ago
    thomas5
    News

    NFL World Reacts to Death of Former WR Demaryius Thomas

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17291711_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions Take Two Defenders in Latest NFL Mock Draft

    14 hours ago