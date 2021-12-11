John Harbaugh: 'Back in Your Face' to Critics of Jim Harbaugh

John Harbaugh is proud of the success of the Michigan Wolverines football team.

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has won back a lot of critics, following one of the most successful campaigns in program history.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had a blunt message for the local media members who were critical of his brother Jim, following the announcement that Harbaugh won the AP Coach of the Year.

The successful Ravens head coach spoke to reporters on Friday, ahead of Baltimore’s contest against the Cleveland Browns.

While the leader of the Wolverines has not come out and said, 'I told you so,' after guiding his squad to the College Football Playoff, his brother had no problem publicly praising him.

“I’m really happy for him. Congratulations to Jim and the whole staff. To be the coach of the year in college football is a pretty remarkable accomplishment, and to do it the way they did it this year, after being written off by so many, is a good feeling," John Harbaugh said. "I’m happy for him, and he’s always been a great coach. And for all those who wanna pile on, especially some of the local media there, there you have it. Back in your face.”

