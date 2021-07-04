Joique Bell Predicts Lions Will Have 4-13 Record in 2021
The Detroit Lions are not expected to have many wins in 2021.
With a rebuilding roster and a completely new coaching staff, it is fair to assume it will take some time for everything to gel for a franchise reeling from the failed tenure of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia.
While the lower win total is to be expected from outsiders, an ex-Lions running back also has lowered expectations in year one of head coach Dan Campbell's tenure.
Joique Bell, who played for the organization from 2012-2015, envisions that the team will start the season 2-10 before their third victory occurs against the Denver Broncos.
Overall, Bell has the team winning a total of four games, with the possibility of a fifth victory occurring against the Cleveland Browns.
Bell's predictions
- Week 1 - Sunday, Sep. 12 — vs. 49ers (H) LOSS
- Week 2 - Monday, Sep. 20 — at Packers (A) LOSS
- Week 3 - Sunday, Sept. 26 — vs. Ravens (H) LOSS
- Week 4 - Sunday, Oct. 3 — at Bears (A) WIN
- Week 5 - Sunday, Oct. 10 — at Vikings (A) LOSS
- Week 6 - Sunday, Oct. 17 — vs. Bengals (H) LOSS
- Week 7 - Sunday, Oct. 24 — at Rams (A) LOSS
- Week 8 - Sunday, Oct. 31 — vs. Eagles (H) WIN
- Week 9 - BYE
- Week 10 - Sunday, Nov. 14 — at Steelers (A) LOSS
- Week 11 - Sunday, Nov. 21 — at Browns (A) LOSS
- Week 12 - Thursday, Nov. 25 — vs. Bears (H) LOSS
- Week 13 - Sunday, Dec. 5 — vs. Vikings (H) LOSS
- Week 14 - Sunday, Dec. 12 — at Broncos (A) WIN
- Week 15 - Sunday Dec. 19 — vs. Cardinals (H) LOSS
- Week 16 - Sunday, Dec. 26 — at Falcons (A) WIN
- Week 17 - Sunday, Jan 2 — at Seahawks (A) LOSS
- Week 18 - Sunday, Jan. 9 — vs. Packers (H) LOSS
2021 Lions Record: 4-13
To watch the entire prediction from Woodward Sports, click here
