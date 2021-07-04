Joique Bell Predicts Lions Will Have 4-13 Record in 2021

Former Detroit Lions running back Joique Bell provides his game-by-game prediction for the 2021 season.

The Detroit Lions are not expected to have many wins in 2021.

With a rebuilding roster and a completely new coaching staff, it is fair to assume it will take some time for everything to gel for a franchise reeling from the failed tenure of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia.

While the lower win total is to be expected from outsiders, an ex-Lions running back also has lowered expectations in year one of head coach Dan Campbell's tenure.

Joique Bell, who played for the organization from 2012-2015, envisions that the team will start the season 2-10 before their third victory occurs against the Denver Broncos.

Overall, Bell has the team winning a total of four games, with the possibility of a fifth victory occurring against the Cleveland Browns.

Bell's predictions

Week 1 - Sunday, Sep. 12 — vs. 49ers (H) LOSS

Week 4 - Sunday, Oct. 3 — at Bears (A) WIN

Week 8 - Sunday, Oct. 31 — vs. Eagles (H) WIN

Week 9 - BYE

Week 17 - Sunday, Jan 2 — at Seahawks (A) LOSS

Week 18 - Sunday, Jan. 9 — vs. Packers (H) LOSS

2021 Lions Record: 4-13

