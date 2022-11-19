Lions WR Josh Reynolds Ruled Out against Giants

The Detroit Lions will not have the services of Josh Reynolds in Week 11.

The Detroit Lions will again be without wide receiver Josh Reynolds against the New York Giants.

After being ruled questionable on the injury report Friday, the decision was made to rule out the veteran wideout for Week 11.

"It was awesome to be back out there with everybody and to have everybody out there again," Reynolds said this week, after he returned to practice following a back injury. "We haven't had that really since Week 3. It's been a minute."

A player who could see increased targets this week is Kalif Raymond.

This season, the veteran wideout has recorded 23 receptions for 302 yards.

His 23 catches rank third most on the roster.

Despite the injuries the team has faced on offense, Giants head coach Brian Daboll is preparing his team for the potential of Detroit's offense to create big gains.

"They create explosive plays," Daboll said, via the Giants website. "Goff plays at a high level and he's a very accurate passer downfield, intermediate, off the play action. And then their two runners have taken it the distance a few times. They're both a little bit different but both very good. They've scored 30 points four times. In six of their losses, four of them have been four points or less. The other one against the Cowboys it was 10-6 with 3:20 left. Explosive team. Good football team. We're going to need a good week of practice."

