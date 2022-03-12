Josh Reynolds Detroit Lions Contract Details Revealed

The Detroit Lions were able to secure the services of wide receiver Josh Reynolds for the next two seasons.

While many supporters were befuddled by the initial report of the agreement being for two seasons and a total of $12 million, the actual value paints a slightly better picture for the Lions.

Reynolds contract extension is actually a two-year, $6 million deal with $4 million in incentives, per Over the Cap.

For the talented wideout, signing with the Lions was an easy decision, as he felt comfortable joining the roster after his brief stint with the Tennessee Titans.

"For me, it was the easy decision. As long as we were able to kind of get all the other, all the little details right, I was more than willing to come back," Reynolds said. "For me, I felt like this was the best move. And honestly, I love the decision I made. Just happy to be here. Feels like home, just even being back in the building. I can't really give you the words that I'm trying to get out right now. But, I'm just telling you I'm more than happy to be here. And ready for the season."

Here are the contract details, according to overthecap.com.

2022

Base salary: $1.2 million

Prorated bonus: $750,000

Guaranteed salary: $1.2 million

Dead cap money: $2.7 million

Workout bonus: $50,000

Cap number: $2 million

2023

Base salary: $1.8 million

Prorated bonus: $750,000

Roster bonus: $1 million

Guaranteed salary: $0

Pre game roster bonus: $400,000

Dead cap money: $750,000

Workout bonus: $50,000

Cap savings: $3.25 million

Cap number: $4 million

