Skip to main content

Josh Reynolds Detroit Lions Contract Details Revealed

The Detroit Lions have signed wideout Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract.

The Detroit Lions were able to secure the services of wide receiver Josh Reynolds for the next two seasons. 

While many supporters were befuddled by the initial report of the agreement being for two seasons and a total of $12 million, the actual value paints a slightly better picture for the Lions. 

Reynolds contract extension is actually a two-year, $6 million deal with $4 million in incentives, per Over the Cap.

For the talented wideout, signing with the Lions was an easy decision, as he felt comfortable joining the roster after his brief stint with the Tennessee Titans.

"For me, it was the easy decision. As long as we were able to kind of get all the other, all the little details right, I was more than willing to come back," Reynolds said. "For me, I felt like this was the best move. And honestly, I love the decision I made. Just happy to be here. Feels like home, just even being back in the building. I can't really give you the words that I'm trying to get out right now. But, I'm just telling you I'm more than happy to be here. And ready for the season."

Here are the contract details, according to overthecap.com.

2022

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_15275270_168388382_lowres

Why LB Foyesade Oluokun Makes Sense for Lions' Defense

Read more on why linebacker Foyesade Oluokun makes sense for the Detroit Lions' defense.

2 hours ago
USATSI_17437000_168388382_lowres

Booher: Detroit Lions 2022 Mock Draft 2.0

Check out Christian Booher's second seven-round Detroit Lions mock draft of 2022.

4 hours ago
USATSI_17477704_168388382_lowres

5 Things Will Harris Can Improve Upon in 2022

Read more on the five things Detroit Lions safety Will Harris can improve upon in 2022.

5 hours ago
  • Base salary: $1.2 million
  • Prorated bonus: $750,000
  • Guaranteed salary: $1.2 million
  • Dead cap money: $2.7 million
  • Workout bonus: $50,000
  • Cap number: $2 million

2023 

  • Base salary: $1.8 million
  • Prorated bonus: $750,000
  • Roster bonus: $1 million
  • Guaranteed salary: $0
  • Pre game roster bonus: $400,000
  • Dead cap money: $750,000
  • Workout bonus: $50,000
  • Cap savings: $3.25 million
  • Cap number: $4 million

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

USATSI_15275270_168388382_lowres
News

Why LB Foyesade Oluokun Makes Sense for Lions' Defense

By Vito Chirco2 hours ago
USATSI_17437000_168388382_lowres
News

Booher: Detroit Lions 2022 Mock Draft 2.0

By Christian Booher4 hours ago
USATSI_17477704_168388382_lowres
News

5 Things Will Harris Can Improve Upon in 2022

By Daniel Kelly5 hours ago
davis5
News

Lions 2022 Mock Draft Roundup: Post-Combine

By Vito Chirco18 hours ago
watson5
News

Fans React to Deshaun Watson News: Would Sheila Ford Hamp Approve Trade?

By John Maakaron21 hours ago
USATSI_17412535_168388382_lowres
News

4 Under-the-Radar Free Agents Lions Should Sign

By Vito ChircoMar 11, 2022
holmes5
News

Salary Cap Update: Realistic Funds Lions Have to Improve Team

By John MaakaronMar 11, 2022
chark5
News

Why WR DJ Chark Jr. Is 'Perfect' Free-Agent Signing for Lions

By John MaakaronMar 11, 2022