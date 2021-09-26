Look: Did That Just Happen to Detroit Lions at Ford Field?

September 26, 2021
Look: Did That Just Happen to Detroit Lions?

NFL history was made at Ford Field, as kicker Justin Tuckers sets the record for the longest made field goal to defeat the Detroit Lions.
Did that just happen?

NFL history was made at Ford Field, but unfortunately it came at the expense of the Detroit Lions.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has certainly been fond of kicking at Ford Field in the past. 

Prior to a miss during Sundays game against the Lions, Tucker had made 27 consecutive kicks on the road against NFL opponents. 

According to The Spun, "Despite getting some negative headlines earlier today, Tucker redeemed himself in incredible fashion a few hours later. Trailing 17-16 with only a few seconds left on the clock the Ravens drove into field goal range. Well, kind of. With only three seconds left on the clock, the Ravens line up for a 66-yard field goal attempt. Tucker gave it everything he had and sat back and watched as the ball sailed towards the uprights."

Tucker’s try banged off the bottom crossbar and through the uprights to send Detroit Lions fans home heartbroken yet again. 

This one may end up standing the test of time, since it is not every day 66-yard field goals end up going through the uprights.

Afterwards, Tucker jokingly told reporters, "I love Detroit, I'm thinking about getting a place here."

lions5

