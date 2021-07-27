Sports Illustrated home
Kelly Stafford Shares NSFW Matthew Stafford Promo Blooper

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had a difficult time recording a promotional video shoot.
Author:

In Detroit, quarterback Matthew Stafford cultivated an image of being a clean cut professional who was unwillingly to veer into sharing his true personality, at least with the local media. 

In a released video online, Stafford was promoting a family event at Ford Field and produced an epic not suitable for work blooper video. 

"Hey Lions fans, welcome to Think Ford First Family Day at Ford Field -- holy f*****g s**t that's a lot of F's. Oh my God," Stafford exclaimed in the blooper video shared by his wife on social media. 

"I resisted for many years, but this is too good not to share. Hope it gives you a chuckle like it does every time I watch it. The hands on the hips kill me," Kelly Stafford wrote on her Instagram page. 

As Stafford's tenure in Motown came to a close, he opened up slightly more often, as evidenced by playing a practical joke on the media with former teammate T.J. Lang. 

hector5

Detroit Lions Claim DT Bruce Hector Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions have filled one of their remaining roster vacancies.

weaver5

Troy Weaver Does Not Guarantee Pistons Will Select Cade Cunningham

Troy Weaver discussed the recent rumors regarding the Pistons and their interests in Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham.

rodgers5

Look: Aaron Rodgers Arrives at Lambeau Field

The drama in Green Bay has come to an end, for now!

In the video, Stafford is quickly able to multiply large numbers when in fact he had been given the equation prior. 

Now that he has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams, it is very likely he displays more of his true personality out in Tinseltown. 

