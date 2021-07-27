Kelly Stafford Shares NSFW Matthew Stafford Promo Blooper

In Detroit, quarterback Matthew Stafford cultivated an image of being a clean cut professional who was unwillingly to veer into sharing his true personality, at least with the local media.

In a released video online, Stafford was promoting a family event at Ford Field and produced an epic not suitable for work blooper video.

"Hey Lions fans, welcome to Think Ford First Family Day at Ford Field -- holy f*****g s**t that's a lot of F's. Oh my God," Stafford exclaimed in the blooper video shared by his wife on social media.

"I resisted for many years, but this is too good not to share. Hope it gives you a chuckle like it does every time I watch it. The hands on the hips kill me," Kelly Stafford wrote on her Instagram page.

As Stafford's tenure in Motown came to a close, he opened up slightly more often, as evidenced by playing a practical joke on the media with former teammate T.J. Lang.

In the video, Stafford is quickly able to multiply large numbers when in fact he had been given the equation prior.

Now that he has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams, it is very likely he displays more of his true personality out in Tinseltown.

