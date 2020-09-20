SI.com
Report: Kenny Golladay Close to Returning

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions have started the season dealing with a rash of injuries. 

Among them is their best offensive weapon in wide receiver Kenny Golladay. 

The fourth-year wide receiver has been battling a hamstring injury that has forced him to miss the first two regular season games of the 2020 season for Detroit.

On Sunday morning, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that after a conversation with head coach Matt Patricia, Golladay could make his debut next week against the Arizona Cardinals.

"#Lions WR Kenny Golladay hasn’t practiced since injuring his hamstring Sept. 9 and is out again today against the #Packers, but coach Matt Patricia told me Saturday: 'He’s really close.' They’ll see how he progresses, but sounds like Golladay could be back for Week 3," Pelissero tweeted early Sunday morning.

Back in August, Golladay admitted that he had indeed tested positive for the coronavirus.

He expressed only experiencing mild symptoms, including a fever that lasted for 48 hours.

He was able to return to training camp prior to suffering his injury.

Despite many analysts believing he would secure a new contract extension, Golladay and Detroit have yet to reach terms on a long-term agreement.

The fourth-year veteran is set to count only $2.3 million against Detroit's cap in the final year of his contract.

In 2019, Golladay secured 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns.

