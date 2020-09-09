Kerryon Johnson Embraces Having Peterson and Swift in Detroit

For some NFL players, the writing on the wall becomes quite clear when an organization decides to acquire multiple players that play the same position during the offseason.

For Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, the additions of D'Andre Swift and Adrian Peterson have been welcomed with zero animosity.

"I have ultimately no control over it. I knew D'Andre (Swift) was a good back. I knew I needed help. I knew that we want to get the most amount of good people on our team. It means that the other team doesn't have them," Johnson said Wednesday during a video conference with Detroit media.

For Johnson, he has remained steadfast in wanting the Lions to be a victorious franchise.

Even if that means sharing the spotlight with other running backs.

Johnson explained, "So if you come to me and ask me, 'Hey, we're going to sign Adrian Peterson?' Of course -- yeah, sign him. Bring him on board. This man has won games by himself. He continues to win games by himself.

"He can help us win games, and that's all I want to do. I have no control over it, so it's better to embrace it. It's not like he came in or Swift came in or anybody else came in like, 'I want to take the spotlight.' No, they're playing a game they love. They're doing what they do, what they know how to do best. And I'm doing the same. That's why I never really freak out or trip or develop hatred or get mad or get angry. Because at the end of the day, it's all out of my control. I can only do what I do, and that's run the ball and the same for them."

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.