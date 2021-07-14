Key Question for Lions' Offense ahead of Training Camp

The start of Detroit Lions training camp is two weeks away.

The Detroit Lions have a myriad of question marks on both sides of the ball, heading into the start of training camp at the end of the month.

Let's focus in on the biggest question mark facing the offense, as it prepares for the upcoming 2021 season.

Who will emerge as Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff's go-to option in the passing game?

Entering the start of training camp, I believe it's tight end T.J. Hockenson that has the best shot.

The 24-year-old is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign, during which he played in all 16 games for the first time in his career and recorded a career-high 67 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns.

He also has a leg up on the rest of the Lions' pass-catchers from his time working out with Goff in California earlier this offseason.

Subsequently, they're believed to have already built up a solid rapport with one another.

"Jared’s my dog. He’s a great dude,” Hockenson said during an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" in June. “I threw with him a couple times this offseason out in L.A., and that guy just has a different mentality. I’ve been excited to have him, see the throws he’s made in 7-on(-7), see what kind of person he is, how he sees the game. There’s nothing like it. I really am excited to have him as my quarterback. The reads that he’s made, the reads that he’s done have been special. And I know that guy is ready to go. He really is.”

While it's fairly certain that Hockenson will have a productive season in his third NFL campaign, the same can't be said about the other targets that Goff will have to throw to in 2021.

There is a cause for concern with each of Detroit's projected top four wide receivers.

For starters, Tyrell Williams, while possessing the best track record of the bunch, hasn't played a down of football since 2019.

Fellow free-agent acquisition Breshad Perriman has been a journeyman since entering the league in 2015. In fact, the Lions represent his fifth team in seven seasons.

Meanwhile, both Quintez Cephus -- a second-year pro -- and Amon-Ra St. Brown -- a rookie wideout -- are unproven NFL commodities.

In my opinion, this lack of high-end talent in Detroit's receivers room makes Hockenson even more likely to emerge as Goff's No. 1 option this upcoming season.

