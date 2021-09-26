September 26, 2021
Lamar Jackson Explains How Lions Timeout Helped: 'Needed a Little Breather'

The Detroit Lions coaching staff likely made an error by calling timeout on the Baltimore Ravens final drive.
The Detroit Lions coaching staff will likely wish they had made several different decisions late in the game when they ultimately get around to reviewing the film of their Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Lions' offense could have been more aggressive on their final drive, or the defense could have rushed more than three on the Raven's fourth-down play call to pressure quarterback Lamar Jackson more.

On the final drive of the game, that ended with kicker Justin Tucker successfully making a 66-yard field goal, the Ravens were facing a long fourth-down call. 

Needing 19 yards, Detroit would have sealed the victory, the first under new head coach Dan Campbell, if Baltimore failed to convert.

Unfortunately, the Lions called timeout and gave their opponent an opportunity to gather themselves to successfully convert the crucial play. 

Jackson told reporters following his team's 19-17 victory that Baltimore's offense had a different play called prior to the timeout being called. 

The Ravens' offense subsequently changed their fourth-and-19 play, as Jackson noted, "He went to another play, and that’s what helped us get that field-goal drive going. I was happy for that timeout because we needed a little breather."

