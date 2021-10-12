    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Levi Onwuzurike Impressed Coaching Staff against Vikings

    Head coach Dan Campbell reviewed the performance of Levi Onwuzurike and other Detroit Lions rookies against the Vikings.
    Author:

    Rookie defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike has had a quiet start to his NFL career. 

    After battling injuries in college, the Detroit Lions 2021 second round draft pick missed a portion of training camp dealing with a back injury. 

    Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket’s “Stoney & Jansen with Heather” show on Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell commented that the rookies performance on Sunday against the Vikings was better than it was the week prior against the Bears. 

    "I thought Levi (Onwuzurike) took a big step up," Campbell said. "He was better this week. He needed to be because last week wasn't very good. But, he got better and that was encouraging." 

    Campbell then followed up with a review of the other rookies on the roster that have seen increased reps since the start of the season. 

    "I thought Mac (Alim McNeill) had another good week. That's back-to-back for him," Campbell commented. "I thought, Derrick Barnes -- you take away his missed tackle on the big run, which is part of it, that's a critical. However, he's getting better and he played better. It's encouraging."

    Campbell capped off his review by praising the play of the second-year members of the roster. 

    levi5

    Recommended Lions Articles

    jon5

    NFL News: Jon Gruden and Raiders Parting Ways

    The Las Vegas Raiders have decided to part ways with head coach Jon Gruden.

    goff5

    Dan Campbell Believes Jared Goff Taking Too Many Chances

    Dan Campbell expressed desire to improve confusing aspects of offense moving forward.

    cephus5

    Lions Could Be Without Quintez Cephus for Remainder of 2021 Season

    The Detroit Lions' long list of injuries continues. Read the latest update on wide receiver Quintez Cephus.

    Tyrell Williams update

    With Quintez Cephus going down with a broken collarbone, Detroit's disposition at wide receiver has been negatively impacted. 

    Unfortunately, it does not appear that the Lions will have the services of veteran wideout Tyrell Williams anytime soon. 

    Williams has been dealing with a head injury since the season opener, and his return in the near future is highly doubtful. 

    “That doesn’t look good right now,” Campbell said. “I would say that’s still off in the distance for sure.”

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

    BECOME A MEMBER

    levi5
    News

    Levi Onwuzurike Impressed Coaching Staff against Vikings

    10 seconds ago
    jon5
    News

    NFL News: Jon Gruden and Raiders Parting Ways

    11 hours ago
    goff5
    News

    Dan Campbell Believes Jared Goff Taking Too Many Chances

    17 hours ago
    cephus5
    News

    Lions Could Be Without Quintez Cephus for Remainder of 2021 Season

    17 hours ago
    joseph5
    News

    Lions Set NFL Record After Late-Game Loss to Vikings

    17 hours ago
    goff5
    News

    Jared Goff Leads NFL in Fumbles

    17 hours ago
    swift5
    News

    Snap Counts: Lions-Vikings

    Oct 11, 2021
    USATSI_16929733_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions' Week 5 Grades: Offense Lacks Excitement, Defense Steps Up Late

    Oct 11, 2021