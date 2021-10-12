Levi Onwuzurike Impressed Coaching Staff against Vikings

Head coach Dan Campbell reviewed the performance of Levi Onwuzurike and other Detroit Lions rookies against the Vikings.

Rookie defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike has had a quiet start to his NFL career.

After battling injuries in college, the Detroit Lions 2021 second round draft pick missed a portion of training camp dealing with a back injury.

Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket’s “Stoney & Jansen with Heather” show on Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell commented that the rookies performance on Sunday against the Vikings was better than it was the week prior against the Bears.

"I thought Levi (Onwuzurike) took a big step up," Campbell said. "He was better this week. He needed to be because last week wasn't very good. But, he got better and that was encouraging."

Campbell then followed up with a review of the other rookies on the roster that have seen increased reps since the start of the season.

"I thought Mac (Alim McNeill) had another good week. That's back-to-back for him," Campbell commented. "I thought, Derrick Barnes -- you take away his missed tackle on the big run, which is part of it, that's a critical. However, he's getting better and he played better. It's encouraging."

Campbell capped off his review by praising the play of the second-year members of the roster.

Tyrell Williams update

With Quintez Cephus going down with a broken collarbone, Detroit's disposition at wide receiver has been negatively impacted.

Unfortunately, it does not appear that the Lions will have the services of veteran wideout Tyrell Williams anytime soon.

Williams has been dealing with a head injury since the season opener, and his return in the near future is highly doubtful.

“That doesn’t look good right now,” Campbell said. “I would say that’s still off in the distance for sure.”

