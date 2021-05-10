Sports Illustrated home
Lions' 2021 53-Man Roster Prediction

The Detroit Lions' potential 53-man roster is explored.
The Detroit Lions' 53-man roster will be established prior to Week 1 of the NFL season. 

Let's explore now who could earn a spot on the Lions' roster in the first year of Detroit's new regime, led by general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. 

Quarterbacks (3)

  • Jared Goff
  • Tim Boyle
  • David Blough

Detroit should look to keep three quarterbacks on its roster in 2021. 

Boyle will most likely earn the backup position, but Blough has shown that he can stick around, even as many have counted him out. 

Running Backs (4)

  • D’Andre Swift
  • Jamaal Williams
  • Jermar Jefferson
  • Jason Cabinda (FB)

Jefferson was clearly drafted to replace Kerryon Johnson, who was released last week after only three years in Detroit. 

Wide Receivers (6)

  • Tyrell Williams
  • Breshad Perriman
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown 
  • Quintez Cephus
  • Javon McKinley 
  • Kalif Raymond

McKinley secured $100K in guaranteed money from the Lions as an undrafted free agent. He currently has a leg up on making the roster over Sage Surratt and Jonathan Adams. 

Tight ends (3)

  • T.J. Hockenson
  • Darren Fells
  • Alize Mack

The plan was for Josh Hill to become the No. 2 tight end. But, since the veteran has decided to retire, Fells will now take his spot on the roster. 

Offensive tackles (4)

  • Taylor Decker
  • Penei Sewell 
  • Tyrell Crosby
  • Matt Nelson

The tackle position for the Lions appears to be pretty set and reliable heading into the 2021 season.

Guards/Centers (5)

  • Frank Ragnow
  • Jonah Jackson
  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai
  • Logan Stenberg
  • Drake Jackson 

Detroit could use some more depth at this spot, even though Jonah Jackson will continue to shine on Detroit's offensive line. 

Defensive line (8)

  • Trey Flowers
  • Romeo Okwara
  • Julian Okwara
  • Michael Brockers
  • Levi Onwuzurike 
  • Alim McNeill 
  • Austin Bryant
  • Da'Shawn Hand

Detroit's new and revamped defensive line is faster and more athletic. Time will tell if this leads to more quarterback pressures and sacks.

Linebackers (5)

  • Jamie Collins Sr.
  • Alex Anzalone
  • Derrick Barnes 
  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin
  • Jahlani Tavai

Cornerbacks (6)

  • Jeff Okudah
  • Amani Oruwariye
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu 
  • Quinton Dunbar
  • Corn Elder
  • Mike Ford

Detroit's secondary will likely be a work-in-progress all throughout the rebuild. Depth pieces will certainly need to be added at the nickel cornerback position. 

Safeties (6)

  • Tracy Walker
  • Will Harris
  • Dean Marlowe
  • C.J. Moore
  • Bobby Price
  • Jalen Elliott 

Walker will be a huge beneficiary of the new coaching staff. It seemed the former regime never maximized his talents. In Aaron Glenn's defense, look for Walker to shine and make more plays. 

Specialists (3)

  • K Randy Bullock
  • P Jack Fox
  • LS Don Muhlbach

