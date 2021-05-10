Lions' 2021 53-Man Roster Prediction

The Detroit Lions' 53-man roster will be established prior to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Let's explore now who could earn a spot on the Lions' roster in the first year of Detroit's new regime, led by general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

Quarterbacks (3)

Jared Goff

Tim Boyle

David Blough

Detroit should look to keep three quarterbacks on its roster in 2021.

Boyle will most likely earn the backup position, but Blough has shown that he can stick around, even as many have counted him out.

Running Backs (4)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Jermar Jefferson

Jason Cabinda (FB)

Jefferson was clearly drafted to replace Kerryon Johnson, who was released last week after only three years in Detroit.

Wide Receivers (6)

Tyrell Williams

Breshad Perriman

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Quintez Cephus

Javon McKinley

Kalif Raymond

McKinley secured $100K in guaranteed money from the Lions as an undrafted free agent. He currently has a leg up on making the roster over Sage Surratt and Jonathan Adams.

Tight ends (3)

T.J. Hockenson

Darren Fells

Alize Mack

The plan was for Josh Hill to become the No. 2 tight end. But, since the veteran has decided to retire, Fells will now take his spot on the roster.

Offensive tackles (4)

Taylor Decker

Penei Sewell

Tyrell Crosby

Matt Nelson

The tackle position for the Lions appears to be pretty set and reliable heading into the 2021 season.

Guards/Centers (5)

Frank Ragnow

Jonah Jackson

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Logan Stenberg

Drake Jackson

Detroit could use some more depth at this spot, even though Jonah Jackson will continue to shine on Detroit's offensive line.

Defensive line (8)

Trey Flowers

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Michael Brockers

Levi Onwuzurike

Alim McNeill

Austin Bryant

Da'Shawn Hand

Detroit's new and revamped defensive line is faster and more athletic. Time will tell if this leads to more quarterback pressures and sacks.

Linebackers (5)

Jamie Collins Sr.

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Jahlani Tavai

Cornerbacks (6)

Jeff Okudah

Amani Oruwariye

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Quinton Dunbar

Corn Elder

Mike Ford

Detroit's secondary will likely be a work-in-progress all throughout the rebuild. Depth pieces will certainly need to be added at the nickel cornerback position.

Safeties (6)

Tracy Walker

Will Harris

Dean Marlowe

C.J. Moore

Bobby Price

Jalen Elliott

Walker will be a huge beneficiary of the new coaching staff. It seemed the former regime never maximized his talents. In Aaron Glenn's defense, look for Walker to shine and make more plays.

Specialists (3)