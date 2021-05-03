Pro Comparisons for Lions' 2021 Draft Picks

The NFL Draft is over, so let the predictions commence.

Detroit, in its first draft under the Brad Holmes-Dan Campbell regime, opted to build a class of athletic players, focusing primarily on players in the trenches.

The Lions had a plethora of needs -- and so many so that one draft wouldn't fix them all.

However, the 2021 NFL Draft was a start.

Here are the pro comparisons for each pick the Lions made in this year's draft.

OL Penei Sewell

Player comp: Baltimore Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley

Sewell and Stanley compare very well size-wise, as both stand in at 6-foot-6. The two play the same position in offensive tackle and move very well.

Stanley was picked by the Ravens in the first round (No. 6 overall) in the 2016 draft. He’s gone on to become a mainstay protecting Lamar Jackson, an outcome the Lions would be more than happy with for Sewell with their starting passer.

Sewell is a shade heavier than Stanley, but the two are very similar athletically. Many draft pundits were very high on Sewell, with his stock being as high as the second-best player on some draft boards.

DL Levi Onwuzurike

Player comp: Atlanta Falcons DT Grady Jarrett

This comparison is all about athletic ability and quickness off the ball. Both are top heavy, with Onwuzurike still needing to fill out with his legs. Yet, the University of Washington product moves very well, and can be a threat in the pass-rush, in addition to being a run-stopper -- much like Jarrett.

Jarrett has been a Pro Bowler in each of his last two seasons. He attacks the quarterback with a vengeance, while being a menace in the run game. This is presumably what Campbell & Co. envision Onwuzurike to be.

Coming out of college as a redshirt senior, Onwuzurike doesn’t exactly have an untapped ceiling, but he could wind up being a very good piece for this Lions defensive line.

© Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

DL Alim McNeill

Player comp: Kansas City Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders

McNeill and Saunders both were raw prospects coming out of college. McNeill still has a ways to go, having started less than 20 games in college. Yet, he has potential that the Lions could potentially unlock.

Saunders has struggled to find his footing in the NFL, dealing with injuries in his first two seasons. However, there’s still a chance he could emerge as one of the better defensive linemen in the NFL.

That potential and unproven ability are why these two compare so favorably to one another.

CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

Player comp: Minnesota Vikings CB Patrick Peterson

This is a bit of a lofty comparison. However, it could ring true. The two are tall, athletic corners who move well and can run with any receiver. Peterson is better in man-to-man coverage, but Melifonwu stacks up, with his ability to run with receivers and make contact.

Melifonwu is two inches taller than Peterson, and measures in as one of the taller cornerbacks on not only the Lions’ roster but in the league as a whole. His natural athleticism should help him compete early in his career, and unlocking his potential could make him a star.

© Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Player comp: Free agent WR Golden Tate

St. Brown and Tate are very similar. The two don’t have a specific, spectacular trait that sets them apart. Yet, both do a lot of things well. Both are best playing in the slot, a position where the Lions need production.

Tate is a name many Lions fans are familiar with, as he starred in Detroit for multiple seasons. St. Brown won’t be as good right away, but could end up being a valuable piece in the rebuilding offense.

LB Derrick Barnes

Player comp: New Orleans Saints LB Demario Davis

This comparison, introduced by Jon Ledyard of PewterReport.com, makes a lot of sense. Sure, Davis is an All-Pro and Barnes is a fourth-round pick. Yet, the two look very similar on tape.

Barnes is a bit smaller height wise, but moves well. He’s at his best when rushing the passer, like Davis. The pass-coverage aspect is there, as well. But, Barnes looks like a player who is going to make his money getting to the quarterback.

RB Jermar Jefferson

Player comp: Minnesota Vikings RB Ameer Abdullah

Another former Lions player draws a comparison here. Jefferson thought he would go a lot higher in the draft, but ended up slipping to the seventh round. The big hole in his game is that he isn’t ultra-athletic, which is something that plagued Abdullah entering the draft.

Jefferson isn’t great as a pass-catcher -- neither was Abdullah. However, there is potential here, a common theme with these Lions draft choices. Holmes made this choice based on value, and Jefferson could end up proving a lot of people wrong.