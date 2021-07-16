Projecting Lions' 2021 Starting EDGE Defenders

This upcoming season, the Detroit Lions will have a new defensive scheme under first-year head coach Dan Campbell.

So far, it would appear the Lions will run more of a base 3-4 defense. In that style of defense, it utilizes two stand-up outside linebackers who will be responsible for rushing the passer off the edge.

The JACK backer was a somewhat similar position in Matt Patricia's defense. However, the Lions' two best pass-rushers -- Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara -- were more of down defensive ends in the previous regime's formations. Actually, they moved inside frequently, as well.

This upcoming season, the two are expected to be the team's starting EDGE defenders. Whether they are labeled an outside linebacker or not, their jobs will still primarily be to get to the quarterback.

Projecting the starters for the EDGE position seems rather straightforward, if you follow the money.

Okwara was re-signed to a nice three-year contract this offseason, while Flowers' big deal was handed out by former Lions general manager Bob Quinn.

Despite not having the flashy sack numbers throughout his career, Flowers still racks up the pressures. It would be difficult to see any depth players starting over the veteran.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, Imagn Content Services, LLC

Now, that's not to say that there won't be some rotation -- because there will be.

Romeo's little brother Julian still has some nice potential, after an injury-plagued rookie season. Austin Bryant has had his fair share of injuries throughout his young career, as well. But, he hasn't flashed much as a pass-rusher when on the field, either.

Worth noting, the Lions did sign former first-round pick Charles Harris in free agency, to try to help give the EDGE position a boost. Still, Harris has a long ways to go before he will be pushing for a starting role. At this point in his career, it's more likely he is what he is -- a depth piece.

At the end of the day, it's still a bit of an unknown as to how productive Okwara and Flowers will be in their new roles.

Some talent is there, and there is a real chance the two could thrive in a more aggressive defense that emphasizes the pass-rush. There is also the possibility that they may not be the most natural fits. That will fall upon the coaching staff, in setting its players up in a way that best uses their strengths.

