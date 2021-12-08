The Detroit Lions and the coaching staff were required to alter their practice schedule, ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

A virus swept through the team over the past 72 hours, and impacted "a lot" of the roster.

As a result, Lions head coach Dan Campbell split up the meetings for members of the offense and defense.

The offense reportedly met in the morning on Wednesday for a walk-through, while the defense met in the afternoon to limit further spread and exposure.

"It’s just kind of spreading through, and I think we’re on the back half of it, I really do. I think we’re on the downward slope of this, but we’re just trying, if we can buy ourselves a day to try to flush this out, we just felt like we needed to do it," Campbell said. "It was a little bit rough. Look, everybody's dealing with sickness. This goes around. But, yeah, so I just felt like we needed to adjust."

Quarterback Jared Goff was not at the facility, as he remained home out of an abundance of caution.

Had he been needed, he could have participated. Over the weekend was when Goff reportedly did not feel at his very best. He was impacted more by the illness following the Lions' 29-27 victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13.

“During the game, you don’t feel it much at all," Goff said. "But, really, it kind of hit me after the game. That adrenaline kind of wears off, and whatever this little flu bug that’s going around kind of snuck up on me there."

Goff participated in all meetings, and conducted his weekly media session virtually on Wednesday.

"We’ve got a handful of these going around, and just wanted to take one more day," Goff explained. "We didn’t really practice, we had a walk-through. Just one more day to be safe and be good tomorrow."

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions' Week 14 Wednesday Practice Report