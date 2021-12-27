Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Opponents Revealed
The Detroit Lions now know who they will face when they take the field in 2022.
It was predetermined in the NFL schedule that the NFC North would face all of the teams in the AFC and NFC East next season.
Following the loss to the Falcons, Detroit will now place a last-place schedule in head coach Dan Campbell's sophomore campaign in Motown.
As a result, Detroit will face off against the last place finishers in the NFC West and NFC South.
The bye week and full schedule of when and where the Lions will play will be revealed in May, but supporters of the Lions can now start to explore and scout the franchises who will be on next year's schedule.
“I see us improving. You'd look for improvement out of every player in every group and I see it," Campbell said after the Lions 20-16 loss to the Falcons. "We're playing better football right now than we did when we started and that's what you're looking for.”
Recommended Lions Articles
Odds Detroit Lions Will Have No. 1 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions cannot select lower than fifth in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Lions' Week 16 Grades
Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 16 grades, after their 20-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Snap Counts: Lions-Falcons
A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Atlanta Falcons.
Teams Lions will face in 2022
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Seattle Seahawks
- Carolina Panthers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Chicago Bears
- Green Bay Packers
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Washington Football Team
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Buffalo Bills
- New England Patriots
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.