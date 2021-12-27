Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Opponents Revealed

    The Detroit Lions 2022 opponents are now set.
    The Detroit Lions now know who they will face when they take the field in 2022. 

    It was predetermined in the NFL schedule that the NFC North would face all of the teams in the AFC and NFC East next season. 

    Following the loss to the Falcons, Detroit will now place a last-place schedule in head coach Dan Campbell's sophomore campaign in Motown. 

    As a result, Detroit will face off against the last place finishers in the NFC West and NFC South. 

    The bye week and full schedule of when and where the Lions will play will be revealed in May, but supporters of the Lions can now start to explore and scout the franchises who will be on next year's schedule. 

    “I see us improving. You'd look for improvement out of every player in every group and I see it," Campbell said after the Lions 20-16 loss to the Falcons. "We're playing better football right now than we did when we started and that's what you're looking for.”

    Teams Lions will face in 2022

