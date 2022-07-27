Lions 2022 Season: Game-by-Game Predictions
The Lions kick off training camp at their Allen Park practice facility Wednesday, and unlike last season, there is a bit of buzz surrounding the team.
In the first year of the Dan Campbell-Brad Holmes era, Detroit went just 3-13-1. However, the expectations are greater this year, and the over/under for wins for the team has been set at 6.5 in Vegas.
And, there's a good chance the Lions reach the over, with the fifth-weakest schedule heading into the 2022 campaign. In fact, Detroit's opponents this upcoming season went a combined 135–154 a year ago.
With that said, here are my game-by-game predictions for the Lions in 2022.
Week 1 - Sunday, Sep. 11 — vs. Eagles (H) 1 p.m.
- Loss, 31-21 (0-1)
Week 2 - Sunday, Sep. 18 — vs. Commanders (H) 1 p.m.
- Win, 30-27 (1-1)
Week 3 - Sunday, Sept. 25 — at Vikings (A) 1 p.m.
- Loss, 24-17 (1-2)
Week 4 - Sunday, Oct. 2 — vs. Seahawks (H) 1 p.m.
- Win, 31-21 (2-2)
Week 5 - Sunday, Oct. 9 — at Patriots (A) 1 p.m.
- Loss, 27-24 (2-3)
Week 6 - Bye
Week 7 - Sunday, Oct. 23 — at Cowboys (A) 1 p.m.
- Loss, 20-13 (2-4)
Week 8 - Sunday, Oct. 30 — vs. Dolphins (H) 1 p.m.
- Loss, 27-16 (2-5)
Week 9 - Sunday, Nov. 6 — vs. Packers (H) 1 p.m.
- Loss, 27-20 (2-6)
Week 10 - Sunday, Nov. 13 — at Bears (A) 1 p.m.
- Win, 24-17 (3-6)
Week 11 - Sunday, Nov. 20 — at Giants (A) 1 p.m.
- Win, 30-16 (4-6)
Week 12 - Thursday, Nov. 24 — vs. Bills (H) 12:30 p.m.
- Loss, 27-10 (4-7)
Week 13 - Sunday, Dec. 4 — vs. Jaguars (H) 1 p.m.
- Win, 34-20 (5-7)
Week 14 - Sunday, Dec. 11 — vs. Vikings (H) 1 p.m.
- Win, 30-23 (6-7)
Week 15 - Sunday Dec. 18 — at Jets (A) 1 p.m.
- Loss, 27-21 (6-8)
Week 16 - Saturday Dec. 24 — at Panthers (A) 1 p.m.
- Loss, 21-17 (6-9)
Week 17 - Sunday, Jan. 1 — vs. Bears (H) 1 p.m.
- Win, 17-14 (7-9)
Week 18 - To be determined. Jan. 7 or Jan. 8 — at Packers (A) 1 p.m.
- Loss, 34-20 (7-10)
2022 record: 7-10
Against NFC North: 3-3