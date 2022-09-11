Lions' 2022 Week 1 Studs and Duds

After struggling through three quarters, the Detroit Lions' defense got enough stops to give the team a chance.

The Lions' offense countered by cutting the Philadelphia Eagles’ lead to three points, but the defense couldn’t get a key stop on fourth-and-1. Ultimately, the Lions fell to the Eagles in the 2022 season opener, 38-35, Sunday at Ford Field.

Here are the studs and duds from the game.

STUD: RB D’Andre Swift

Entering the season with high expectations, Swift wasted no time in making a splash. His first carry of the season went for 50 yards, and set up the Lions’ first touchdown of the season.

Later in the first half, the Georgia product reeled off runs of 13 and seven yards, before another seven-yard carry resulted in a score. He finished the first half with just under 100 yards, a number he surpassed with ease in the second half.

Swift finished the day with a career-high 144 yards and a rushing touchdown, in addition to 31 yards on three receptions. His speed and strength were key components of the Lions’ offensive attack, which came to life in the second half.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY Sports

DUD: S Tracy Walker

What started as a sterling debut ended in disaster for Walker, who was ejected in the third quarter. He finished as the team’s leading tackler with 13 tackles and notched a sack, but he was tossed after throwing a punch in a move that ultimately hurt his team.

As a captain, Walker is looked to as a calming presence in situations like what transpired Sunday. After being flagged for a late hit against Hurts, he was approached by members of the Eagles who were defending their quarterback.

Walker threw a punch at one of them, and was promptly flagged again and ejected.

STUD: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown had a solid day during the opener of his second season, finishing with eight catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. His abilities on in-between crossing routes was important for quarterback Jared Goff, after the offense sputtered through the first half.

In addition to his showing as a receiver, the USC product was a productive blocker, as part of Detroit’s run game. He threw a key block on Swift’s first big run, and was motioned in multiple times to help set a hole for both running backs.

DUD: CB Amani Oruwariye

Oruwariye drew a tough matchup with Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown. Known for struggling with bigger receivers, Brown was a tough challenge for the fourth-year corner.

Brown finished the first half with six catches for 158 yards. Though not all of the yards came against Oruwariye, with one big completion against Will Harris. In all, the former Tennessee Titans receiver totaled 10 catches for 155 yard, and caused havoc in Detroit’s secondary.

STUD: WR DJ Chark

After a critical drop early in the game, Chark rebounded in the fourth quarter. He redeemed himself with an excellent contested catch in the end zone, on a nice toss from Goff in the final quarter, giving the team a fighting chance to win the game.

He had another catch in the fourth quarter, hauling in a crossing route and taking it for a big gain. Chark finished with 52 yards on four catches, which amounts to a good showing in his Detroit debut.

DUD: QB Jared Goff

Late-game success aside, it was a trying debut for Goff in his second season as a Lion. He missed the target on numerous passes, none worse than an interception intended for T.J. Hockenson that was returned for a score.

His final stat line wasn’t atrocious, with 215 yards and two scores against one interception. Yet, the game itself showed that he is still finding a rhythm with his wide receivers.

DUD: Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

The Lions’ defensive gameplan was torn apart by the Eagles, as the unit struggled to contain Hurts and company. Philadelphia put up 24 points on a second-quarter tear, and scored touchdowns on each of its first two second-half drives to increase its lead.

Detroit did recover to make it a game late, but the rally shouldn’t overshadow the issues exposed. The Lions couldn’t keep contain against Hurts, and the RPO scheme created a multitude of problems at the second level of the unit.

The responsibility for these problems lie with Glenn, who must return to the drawing board, ahead of the team's Week 2 matchup with Washington.